Fintech Consortium and Georgetown University Launch GCC Region’s First Professional Development Certificate Program in Fintech

FinTech Consortium is pleased to announce the launch of Georgetown University’s Professional Development Program in FinTech, an online interactive course. The program specifically designed for professionals in the GCC, with at least 2 years of experience in financial services or technology, focuses on FinTech innovation, strategy, and entrepreneurship across different verticals, including but not limited to digital banking, Islamic FinTech, blockchain applications, insurance technology and regulatory technology.

Program participants can expect to learn about how technological advancements, evolving consumer expectation and infrastructure are driving innovation in financial services. They will also learn about the sectors which have undergone disruption and the one’s that remain ripe for disruption, as well as the changing approach to innovation fueling both entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. The program culminates in a case study in which participants learn how to develop their own FinTech solutions, strategies and pitch to prospective investors and financial institutions.

The course is a 3-month online interactive, live program, comprising of seven modules, and four case-studies designed by prominent industry thought leaders, and led by Professor James Angel, who has co-invented 12 FinTech patents. Although participation can be entirely online, some live classroom sessions will also be held at Bahrain FinTech Bay by professors visiting from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in Washington DC.

James Angel, Associate Professor of Finance in the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University said: “The financial services industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. New technology enables us to offer services, products and interact with consumers like we could never do before. This 12 weeks Certificate Program brings together world class expertise in business education and the cutting edge of FinTech in business creation.”