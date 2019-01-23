The First Arab Soprano to Perform at the Teatro Amintore Galli Jordanian Soprano Zeina Barhoum Plays Carmen's Micaëla in Rimini, Italy

Barhoum performed at the Christmas and New Year's Eve concert in Jordan that with the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Marking the first Arab soprano to perform at the Teatro Amintore Galli in Rimini, Italy, Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum played the role of Micaëla in the opera Carmen by French composer Georges Bizet on January 3, 2019.

Most recently, Barhoum performed at the Christmas and New Year's Eve concert in Jordan that with the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II. Of the experience, she commented, "It was truly an honour to have been part of this wonderful spiritual initiative celebrating Christmas and the New Year in the graceful presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdulla II."

In December 2018, Barhoum performed a spectacular programme at the Music in the Studio show, held at the Dubai Opera, as well as teaching a masterclass along with Cuban pianist Marcos Madrigal and Latin percussionist Maher Hanhan. The event also witnessed the launch of Barhoum's new album Alcantara II "in China" along with signing copies of the album.

Barhoum represented Jordan in the closing ceremony of the Arab Art Festival in Chengdu, China on October 25, 2018, where she sang Si Lu Meng Xiang (The Dream of Silk Road) with Beijing Award winning Tenor Wang Chuanyue that was part of a 3-day tour in a number of theatres in the city. The song was shortly recorded in Beijing to be included in the Alcantara II "in China" edition. The Dream of Silk Roadsong is the only duet on the album with the Tenor Wang Chuanyue and accompanied by China Philharmonic Orchestra and Asia Philharmonic Orchestra Choir, organized by China Arts and Entertainment Group. The full Alcantara II in China edition is accompanied by the Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jordanian Soprano Zeina Barhoum's first album Alcántara - Bridging Cultures Across The Mediterranean & Beyond was launched on iTunes & Anghami. The album contains 10 Arabic and international cover songs, including the classical Andalusian-Arabic song Lamma Bada, the Neapolitan song O Sole Mio and Sempre Libera from Verdi's La Traviata and more.

Obtained a BSC in Visual Communication at the American University of Sharjah, Zeina Barhoum is a classically trained Soprano and founder of The Alcántara music and art series. Zeina has performed at benefits countless times for the benefit of women, children, peace and prosperity. Among her many invitations to perform, Barhoum was invited to perform at Kensington Palace in celebration of Women achievers, and for bridging cultures through the Arab International Women's Forum.

Her album Alcántara refers to the Roman stone arch bridge built in Extremadura, Spain. The title of the song reflects Zeina's dedication to building strong connections of understanding and compassion through her music. Her second album, Alcántara II was recorded live and launched at a concert accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Lviv and Choir lead by Conductor Lorenzo Tazzieri. Barhoum recently launched her latest album Alcantara II "in China" in Ukraine.

During 2017, Barhoum was awarded the Grand Prix at a ceremony held by the Embassy of Ukraine in Jordan. She had previously won the same award at the 2nd Taras Shevchenko International Singing Competition. In July 2017, Barhoum launched the Amman Opera Festival (AOF), the first opera festival in the Arab world. In September 2018, she launched AOF's second edition featuring the opera La Boheme at the Roman Theatre in downtown Amman. The festival opened with a A highlight performance by young local talent featuring an international orchestra, the Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra.

Under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, Soprano Zeina Barhoum and Somerset artist Peter Lawrence held an art exhibition that included some of their paintings, as part of Alcántara Beyond the Wells: Bridging Cultures with Music and Art, at the Bishop's Palace in Wells, UK.

Zeina is also a fashion designer at Creative Concepts Industries (CCI), a family business that was founded in July 2006. She started her own jewelry brand Zeina Barhoum Jewelry.