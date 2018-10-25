First Motors Launched Its Diverse Array of 2019 SUVs

These SUVs vehicles was launched during a memorable evening held yesterday at First Motors showroom in Ma’ameer.

Follow > Disable alert for Tucson Disable alert for First Motors Disable alert for Hyundai Follow >

First Motors, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched its diverse array of 2019 SUVs, the impressive and elaborate Santa Fe, dynamic Tucson and the drive-ergonomic Creta with the unveiling of its new model, the Hyundai Kona.

These SUVs vehicles was launched during a memorable evening held yesterday (October 24) at First Motors showroom in Ma’ameer, offering guests a closer look at the outstanding features and elements of the new cars.

Mr. Nawaf Khalid Alzayani, the managing director of first motors said:” On behalf of First Motors, I am delighted to present to you a wonderful collection of Hyundai cars, the latest models of SUVs. The Hyundai brand is based on the unique design of dynamic, practical, attractive designs, outstanding performance and enhanced safety and security features, making it a world leader in automotive brands.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ahsan Chishty, the General Manager of First Motors said:” This SUV launch is a remarkable occasion in the History of First Motors as we are launching not only one but four outstanding new SUV models to Bahrain’s market. This unique range of cars that meet the needs and aspirations of a wide range of customers makes us confident that they can make a positive difference in their daily lives.”

Hyundai’s mid-size SUV, Santa Fe, features a wide and stable stance, Hyundai’s signature Cascading Grille, and a Composite Light design comprised of LED daytime running lights positioned on top of the LED headlights, showcasing grandiose and dynamic exterior design.

The expressive and powerful all-new Kona, adopts Hyundai First Motors’s new family identity. The future-oriented Composite Light design and rugged bumper design ‘Armor’ together deliver a confident, progressive appearance with a sleek, sharp silhouette. Kona has swept all three worldwide renowned design awards this year.

The dynamic Tucson with adorable design, high quality, the outstanding performance and its competitive pricing putting it as one of the leading models in its segment, The new Tucson comes with enhanced look and design featuring new front grill, new design for the front headlights, the rear lights, new alloy wheel design options ranging from 17” to 19” and completely new interior with more futuristic dashboard and new floating design screen in the centre. The Tucson comes with two engine capacities to meet the different needs and requirements of our customers, a 2.0L engine and a 2.4L engine.

The sub-compact SUV Creta comes with new front and rear design showcasing a new and more aggressive front radiator grill, new headlights, LED Day Running Lights, new rear lights and new options for the alloy wheels. As for the other features, it comes with outstanding features for this segment such as the optional smart key, engine start button, 7” display infotainment system, auto cruise control and more.

First Motors surprised the guests by introducing the 2019 new Elantra which comes with big changes in terms of its design and features compared to the previous model. The new Elantra has a completely new look from the front and the back showcasing a more futuristic and premium design language. the 2019 Hyundai Elantra gets 4-cylinder engine, a 2.0-litre. Standard features include 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, four-wheel-disc brakes, cloth upholstery, power steering, electric mirrors, keyless entry, power windows, CD/MP3 stereo with AUX/USB input and manual a/c.

First Motors, part of Al Zayani Investments group, is fully committed to demonstrate to the Bahrain market that Hyundai is the brand that represents unique value for money without compromise. Their confidence in Hyundai is demonstrated through their sensational Lifetime Warranty that is offered on the entire range of Hyundai passenger vehicles.