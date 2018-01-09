First Student Batch Graduate From ENOC and CERT- HCT’s National Talent Development Program

First student batch graduates from ENOC and CERT HCT’s National Talent Development Program

ENOC Group’s first batch of UAE National high school graduates who were part of a special technical work-readiness programme for the oil & gas industry by The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training “CERT” - Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), graduated this month with the second batch expected to follow suit in June 2018.

By nurturing young talent to build a skilled and reliable workforce that contributes to the UAE’s economic progress, the programme is an integral element of ENOC’s National Development Programme designed to enhance Emiratisation efforts across the Group.

The first batch of 15 students were part of a three-year agreement with HCT’s Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) which aims to train 30 high-school/diploma Emiratis.

Designed by City & Guilds – a global leader in skills development – and approved by the Ministry for Higher Education and the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the programme was also developed to equip students with vocational skills for employment opportunities within ENOC Group’s business divisions such as the refinery, the terminals and Dugas.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Our National Development Programme seeks to nurture local talent and support the UAE Government’s efforts towards Emiratisation and developing a knowledge-based economy which is a key pillar of the UAE Vision 2021.”

Further to the development of a technical skill-set, the programme also focuses on enhancing students’ English language skills, boosting their self-confidence and enabling them to further enhance their performance in a technical work environment.

Mr. Ahmed Al Khoori, Chief Development Officer, CERT, said: “The successful completion of the first part of our collaboration with ENOC has enabled the 15 graduates from this course to be better prepared for a career in the oil & gas sector. The programme will help build a pool of qualified and well-trained employees within ENOC and contribute significantly to the Group’s drive to equip UAE Nationals with a wide range of skills and knowledge pertaining to the energy industry.”

As part of the agreement, ENOC Group finances selected students under the programme while CERT, which is the investment, research and training arm of HCT - the largest higher education institution in the UAE - provides the teaching resources, classrooms and equipment.