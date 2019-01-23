Five New Retail Link Bridges by Emaar Add to Ease of Access to the Dubai Mall

The new bridges are part of The Dubai Mall’s Zabeel expansion and are executed by Emaar with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Emaar has made significant progress in the construction of five new retail link bridges that will further strengthen road connectivity to The Dubai Mall, the world’s most-visited retail and lifestyle destination. Scheduled to open in February, the retail link bridges connect the mall with Doha Road/Financial Centre Road.

The new bridges are part of The Dubai Mall’s Zabeel expansion and are executed by Emaar with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). At a length of over 1.78 kilometres, the elevated bridges have a total decked area of about 15,000 square metres. The longest bridge is over 765 metres while the others vary in length from 120 to 582 metres. The bridges are buttressed by over 580 piles of varying diameter adding to their stability and strength.

The bridge spans, constructed and pre-assembled in Al Quoz, are erected over the piers to accelerate the completion, while the final steelwork connection will be made on site. Lifted into position using heavy-duty cranes, the bridge spans will then be fortified with asphalt, and finishing touches carried out. Work on the bridge spans are being done with the support of Dubai Police and RTA in the early hours of the morning to minimise disturbance to drivers.

The new retail bridge link will be the third in Downtown Dubai that enhances ease of access for visitors. Emaar has already opened link bridges from the Dubai Metro station as well as between Address Boulevard and the Metro Link. The new Zabeel expansion will further add to retail, F&B and entertainment choices of visitors to the mall.

The Dubai Mall has welcomed over 80 million annual visitors for the past four consecutive years and is the flagship of Emaar Malls, the shopping malls subsidiary of Emaar Properties. According to estimates by the Dubai Department of Tourism & Marketing Authority, about 98 per cent of all annual visitors to the city tour The Dubai Mall for retail therapy or its famed leisure attractions including Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, the VR Park and KidZania®.