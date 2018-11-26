Five Years Later: Carnegie Mellon Business Grads Discuss Building Careers in Qatar

As technology becomes infused in nearly every aspect of big business, Hajji also sees an advantage for CMU-Q graduates.

As members of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar’s (CMU-Q) Class of 2013 gathered to celebrate their five-year reunion, business administration graduates shared their experiences in Qatar’s evolving economic landscape.

Hussain Abdulla Hajji works at Qatar Shell as part of the marketing and economics scheduling team. He can draw a direct line between his education and the skills he uses in his career. “There is a lot of focus on mathematics, calculations, and economics, but also let’s not forget what really makes CMU-Q graduates special: their interpersonal skills. The courses you take at CMU-Q prepare you for working in this respect. At work it’s not just the quality of data that matters, it’s also the way you present and put things together.”

As technology becomes infused in nearly every aspect of big business, Hajji also sees an advantage for CMU-Q graduates: “This program is unique, as you are exposed to mandatory programming and computer courses. These skills set us apart from other business graduates.”

Mohammed Al-Rawahi, who joined Commercial Bank of Qatar soon after graduation, and worked as an analyst and corporate assistant for three years commented, “Business Administration is quite a comprehensive program. Along with preparing you for your specific area, it gives you a general idea of how things work. CMU-Q provided us with great skills, which I think can be used anywhere, whichever industry we are in.”

Al-Rawahi left Qatar to pursue graduate studies in finance and investment in the UK. Today he works for Oman Aviation in Muscat, but still maintains strong ties to Qatar. “Studying in Qatar, you have many opportunities to learn, and we developed the transferable skills that you need at every job.”

Mohammed Hadi Takiddin, who works as head of finance in the commercial branch of Qatar Museums, commented “The way I looked at it was different. My studies at CMU-Q were about how to become a better person, and how to think outside the box so you can stand out in the marketplace.”

Takiddin has worked at Qatar Museums since graduation, and he credits his success and ability to handle pressure on a solid educational foundation: “My major in Business Administration was one of the best decisions of my life. If you start from a good place and have a good foundation, you will move up.”

CMU-Q offers undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science and information systems. Graduates from the Class of 2013, and all graduating classes, are working at top organizations within Qatar and around the world.