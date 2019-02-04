flydubai’s Inaugural Flight Lands in Kozhikode

flydubai started operating to India in 2010 with the start of direct flights to Lucknow.

Dubai-based flydubai marked its inaugural flight to Kozhikode in Kerala, India on 01 February 2019. The airline is operating flights three times a week connecting Dubai International (DXB) to Kozhikode Calicut International Airport (CCJ). With this launch, flydubai now offers 30 weekly flights to and from Dubai to eight destinations in India.

On the launch of operations, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “as the first Dubai-based carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to Kozhikode, we expect this route to be very popular for travellers from the UAE to the region. Similarly, passengers from Kozhikode now have easier access to popular destinations on the flydubai network as well as the Emirates network providing easy access to more destinations when visiting family and friends.”

Speaking at the press conference, held on 04 February to mark the start of flights to Kozhikode, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said: “with the commencement of our service to Kozhikode passengers will be able to connect to hundreds of destinations. flydubai’s professional and friendly service on board will offer an exceptional travel experience whether travelling for business or leisure.”

K Srinivasa Rao, Director of Calicut International Airport, said: “We are very much elated and feeling proud to welcome flydubai to Calicut International Airport; the gateway to Malabar Region. On behalf of the Airport Authority of India, I extend all our best wishes and commit 100% cooperation for its successful journey at Calicut. I wish and I am also pretty sure that flydubai will be enhancing their frequency to daily flights very soon.”

Mohammed Shahid, Joint General Manager, Air Traffic Management of Calicut International Airport attended the press conference.

Business Class services will be available on this route and offers faster check-in, priority ground services and onboard comfortable spacious seats. Passengers choosing Economy Class will be able to enjoy our innovatively-designed seats to optimise legroom and maximise comfort. Depending on their travel needs, they will be able to select between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares.

With the commencement of this new route, the airline further grew its Indian network, which currently includes Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Kozhikode, formerly known as Calicut, is a trade centre known for its spices and hand-woven cotton cloth. The city is a geographical haven, nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Wayanad Hills. With its serene beaches, green countryside and rich history, Kozhikode makes for a fascinating destination for travellers.

As part of the Emirates flydubai partnership announced in 2017, Emirates will codeshare on this route. For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Economy class. Benefitting from this codeshare partnership, travellers from India will have access to travel to hundreds of destinations all over the world via Dubai.

Business Class return fares to Kozhikode from Dubai start from AED 2,659 (INR 54,075), while Economy Class return fares to Dubai start from AED 670 (INR 13,000). Flights can be purchased from flydubai’s website (flydubai.com), its Customer Centre (+971) 600 54 44 45, local call centre: 0484 485 5588, flydubai travel shops or through travel partners.

