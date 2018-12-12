flydubai: Lite, Value and Flex

flydubai carried more than 10.4 million passengers in 2017 and since its inception in 2009 has built a network of 90 destinations in 46 countries spanning from Bangladesh in the east, Finland in the west, Russia in the north and Zanzibar in the south.

Dubai-based flydubai launches new fare types offering passengers more choice when travelling in Economy. The new fare types are applicable for all bookings made from 02 December onwards and allows passengers to choose between Lite, Value and Flex bundles designed to cater to their different travel needs and budget.

Passengers travelling in Business continue to benefit from great value for money with the existing business class fares that include a generous checked-in baggage allowance, meal options from an internationally inspired menu, complimentary inflight entertainment and many other add-ons.

Commenting on the launch of the new fare structure, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai said: “As we enter a new chapter of the airline’s maturity we remain committed to innovation and meeting the changing demands of our customers. The new fare restructure is the latest in a series of product innovation by flydubai which has seen the introduction of an award winning new cabin interior on the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, a brand-new uniform, the launch of Holidays division and Emirates Skywards become our new rewards programme.”

“We recognise the challenges and the opportunities that come from operating in such a diverse network. Passengers travelling on flydubai to Muscat, Moscow or Helsinki have different travel needs and preferences and the new fare types will help enhance their flydubai experience by simplifying the booking journey and offering the option to choose between unbundled or bundled packages,” commented Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations and E-commerce for flydubai.

flydubai carried more than 10.4 million passengers in 2017 and since its inception in 2009 has built a network of 90 destinations in 46 countries spanning from Bangladesh in the east, Finland in the west, Russia in the north and Zanzibar in the south.

The new fare structure is complemented with a revised meal offering for passengers travelling in Economy. All new bookings from December onward will be required to choose a fare type and the meal product available for the Value and Flex fare types respectively. The meal options will vary depending on the route, duration of the flight and time of day and includes sandwiches, hot wraps, hot meals and bento boxes.

Passengers who opted for the Lite fare type can chose to buy from the onboard catering cart which includes a selection of snacks and beverages.

New Fare Structure Breakdown