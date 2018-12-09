flydubai Relaunches Flights to Chittagong

flydubai

Dubai-based flydubai today has announced the start of flights to Chittagong in Bangladesh. The relaunched service will begin on 20 January 2019 with daily flights.

Commenting on the recommencement of flights to Chittagong, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President Commercial (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai said, “We are delighted that flydubai is returning to Chittagong. It reaffirms our commitment to serving underserved destinations and with daily flights we look forward to our passengers benefiting from our direct and convenient flights to Dubai and beyond.”

Emirates will codeshare on this route as part of the Emirates flydubai partnership announced in July 2017. For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Economy class. With the partnership, passengers from Bangladesh will have an opportunity to travel via Dubai to hundreds of destinations all over the world.



Flight Details

Economy Class return fares to Chittagong from Dubai start from AED 1,500, while Economy Class return fares to Dubai start from USD 490. Flights can be purchased from flydubai’s website (flydubai.com), its Customer Centre (+971) 600 54 44 45, flydubai travel shops or through travel partners.

For the full timetable and fares, visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable

Flight Schedule

FZ589 is scheduled to depart Dubai International Terminal 2 at 03:20hrs, arriving into Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong at 10:05hrs local time.

FZ590 is scheduled to depart Shah Amanat International Airport at 1105 hrs local time, landing in Dubai International Terminal 2 at 1505hrs local time.