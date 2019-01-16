Following Strong Demand, Emaar Launches Phase Ii of Expo Golf Villas Near EXPO 2020 Site

A limited collection of 3 and 4-bedroom premium villas next to an 18-hole championship golf course, assuring strong return and value appreciation

Following overwhelming sales response to the launch of Expo Golf Villas, Emaar has launched its second phase, with a limited collection of three and four-bedroom premium villas set only 10 minutes from the Expo 2020 Dubai site and seven minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Overlooking an 18-hole championship golf course, the Expo Golf Villas assure strong return on investment and long-term value appreciation, as research by KPMG and the American National Association of Realtors shows that golf courses have historically boosted the value of nearby properties by as much as 20 per cent.

Guaranteeing Emaar’s signature quality at competitive prices, the cost of a three-bedroom premium villa starts at AED 999,888. Investors also benefit from a convenient payment plan with monthly instalments to be paid over an extended period of five and a half years.

Expo Golf Villas are set along the main boulevard of Emaar South, and are ideal for professionals working in the various business hubs in Dubai South including the Aviation District, Logistics District, Business Park, Exhibition District and Humanitarian District. Only 30 minutes from Jebel Ali Free Zone and 50 minutes from Abu Dhabi, the residential community will also serve the requirements of entrepreneurs and professionals who prefer a serene lifestyle in a natural setting surrounded by green parks.

The family villas are spacious at 110 to 140 square metres in size and have a muted natural palette to match the interior design choice of the residents. The neighbourhood parks and shared amenities – an outdoor swimming pool, kids play area, gymnasium and community centre, amongst others - foster community spirit.

For more details on Phase ll of Expo Golf Villas in Emaar South, visit the Emaar South Sales Centre on the DWC Peripheral Road in Dubai South; Emaar Sales Centres in Downtown Dubai; Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Centre in Ras Al Khor; Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavilion located on Umm Suqeim Road; and the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre on the ground floor of Al Nahda Tower on 4th Street, Al Muroor Road. All the sales centres are open from Sat. to Thurs., 9.30am to 7pm, and on Fri. from 2pm to 7pm in all locations except the Abu Dhabi Sales Centre. Alternatively, call 800 36227 (UAE) or +9714 3661688 (International); or email: sales_enquiry@emaar.ae.