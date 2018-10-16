Ford’s Warriors in Pink Hosts Special Documentary Screening of Its 2018 Models of Courage

Warriors in Pink, the breast cancer awareness campaign powered by Ford.

Ford Middle East today hosted a very special screening of its first ever Warriors in Pink documentary Stories of Courage detailing the inspiring stories of five breast cancer survivors – and their advice for women in the region.

Warriors in Pink, the breast cancer awareness campaign powered by Ford, marks its eighth year in the region, having worked, over the years, with more than 130 Models of Courage – women touched by breast cancer ready to help empower and inspire those currently in the fight with the disease.

For its 2018 edition, Ford Warriors in Pink asked its five Models of Courage to describe the challenges they faced when confronted with diagnosis and treatment, and to detail how life has changed for them now that they’ve moved past their most difficult days.

“Our Models of Courage for 2018 each have incredible stories that we’ve highlighted in a series of inspirational videos that take the viewer through the challenges of tackling cancer, and detail the fulfilling lives each of our survivors now lead,” said Sue Nigoghossian, general manager, MENA Communications, Ford Middle East & Africa. “We’re proud to present their stories and hope that their humbling messages of courage, wisdom, fear and victory help inspire women to follow their advice on the importance of early detection.

“As a car company, we’re not experts in breast cancer – but we can help by taking a number of initiatives like our Models of Courage, to help make an impact in the fight against breast cancer, the number one type of cancer affecting women in our region,” she added.

Breast cancer survivors representing various nationalities accepted the challenge – and while each story is unique, they all prove that cancer doesn’t need to stop you in your tracks, or from living your life to the fullest.

Breast cancer can affect any woman, at any age, no matter what walk of life she’s from. Breast cancer affects one in five people in the UAE, and according to the Health Authority Abu Dhabi, it is the leading form of cancer in women in the country. And this trend unfortunately is similar across the Middle East, where in the next 20 years breast cancer cases are expected to quadruple in the Middle East according to the Saudi ministry of Health.

In the UAE, Ford, through its partnership with Zulekha Hospital, offers free mammograms and breast cancer consultations for those who register with the hospital during the month of October. Thanks to this initiative, which has been running since 2015, more than 3600 women benefitted from free checkups.

Various guests attended the screening event, including media, key opinion leaders and previous Models of Courage Ford has worked with since the programme’s inception in 2011. Ford’s Sue Nigoghossian also hosted a panel discussion with the five featured Models of Courage and Dr Houriya Kazem, Consultant Breast Surgeon and Medical Director at the Well Woman Clinic.