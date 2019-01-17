Ford Celebrates Four Decades of Truck and Commercial Vehicle Dominance

Ford F-Series marks 42 straight years as America’s best-selling pickup, topping 900,000 sold in 2018

Ford kick-started the year on a high, as it celebrated two major milestones in the much-contested pickup truck and commercial vehicles segments. The company further drove dominance in these categories with F-Series sealing its 42nd consecutive year as America’s top-selling truck and best-selling vehicle for more than 35 years, while the Transit range helped Ford maintain its lead as best-selling commercial van brand in the US for 40 straight years.



Building trucks that are designed to define the way the market thinks about pickups is simply part of the F‑Series legacy and the 100+ years of Ford heritage. F‑150 is already one of the most revolutionary pickup trucks on the road, and the latest F‑150 builds on the game-changing features that currently cement this truck's reputation for quality, durability and strength.



In the Middle East and Africa, F-150 and Super Duty trucks enjoyed another stellar year with sales jumping more than 13 per cent over last year, proving its best-in-class payload and towing, matched with class-exclusive features and a tougher, smarter and even more capable vehicle, prove irresistible to the region’s truck buyers.



Unmatched in the industry, Ford has become America’s best-selling commercial van brand for the 40th consecutive year. Such a record speaks to the overwhelming popularity of Ford vans among the commercial buyers and fleets that keep businesses working, and cater to families who need a lot of seating and adventurers who prefer homes that have wheels.



From 1979 through 2018, Ford sold more than 7.1 million vans with powerhouse names like Econoline, E-series, Transit, and Transit Connect. Led by Ford Transit, America’s best-selling full-size commercial van, and Ford Transit Connect, the best-selling small cargo van, Ford sold more commercial vans than any other brand last year.



In the Middle East, Ford’s commercial vehicle range has also expanded to include three new versions of the Tourneo; the Kombi (a favourite for employee transportation), mid-series (for hotel/airport shuttle and travel operator use) and Premium (for business executive and luxury transportation use). It’s no surprise, then, that more and more businesses have opted for the Transit products in the Middle East, driving exceptional regional sales for Ford Transit in 2018, with a four-fold increase, having charted an incredible 240 per cent boost in regional sales for 2017.



“The Transit’s unparalleled versatility is key to its popularity in the region, something that’s highlighted not only in it being the vehicle of choice for fleet operators and SME businesses, but also amongst the Middle East’s motoring press, who have nominated the Tourneo Custom for a coveted Middle East Car of the Year award for 2019,” said Mahendra Menon, Commercial Vehicles Operations Manager, Ford Middle East and Africa.



Globally, Transit has enjoyed continued success with more and more businesses relying on Ford Transit to get the job done for over 50 years. From refrigerator van to ambulance, premium people-carrier to cargo mover, Transit offers both unparalleled versatility, and exceptional value for money, making it a firm favourite among businesses investing in the Ford brand.