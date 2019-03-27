Ford F-150 Is Best Performing Pickup Truck in Iihs Passenger-Side Safety Testing; Earns All Good Ratings

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the 2019 Ford F-150 as the only truck to earn the top-tier good rating in every category, and the best performing truck among 11 pickups evaluated in passenger-side small overlap front crash testing

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released test results showing that among all light-duty crew cab pickups measured in small overlap front crash testing for both driver and passenger, the 2019 Ford F-150 is the only truck to earn its top-tier good rating in all categories. Among 11 pickups, F-150 is also on top as the best performer in passenger-side small overlap front crash testing.

“F-150’s smart engineering, plus the innovative combination of its high-strength steel frame and high-strength aluminium alloy body continues to demonstrate enduring customer benefits – from repeated class-leading crash test performance to best-in-class towing and payload,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing.

A cross-functional group of Ford truck veterans worked thousands of hours to help improve durability, capability, fuel economy and safety for F-150. The team created 31 safety-related innovations – including structures that manage crash forces, plus joining methods that were tested virtually with computer simulations then retested in Ford’s advanced laboratories.

To manage crash forces in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety small overlap front crash test, Ford created a system of innovations that work together to help achieve this result. These include a patented extruded aluminium roof crossmember and additional frame crossmember that work to improve crash resilience. Other smart innovations include nylon hinge pillar reinforcements that save weight, and in conjunction with specially designed wheel blockers, work to control crash forces while also providing additional safety.

This accolade follows National Highway Traffic Safety Administration testing that awarded F-150 crew cab a five-star overall vehicle score and a five-star rating for driver and passenger for all crash test modes.