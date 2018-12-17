Ford Releases 2019 Trends Report; Explores Shifting Behaviours and the Power of Change

Ford’s research revealed that 87 per cent of adults believe technology is the biggest driver of change.

Self-driving cars are a hot topic today, but if you had to choose would you rather your children ride in an autonomous vehicle or drive with a stranger? You may be surprised to learn that 67 per cent of adults would opt for the self-driving car.

That insight is one of many revealed in the 2019 Looking Further with Ford Trends Report. The report takes a deep look into the drivers of behavioural change, specifically uncovering the dynamic relationships consumers have with the shifting landscape of technology.

Change is not always easy – particularly when it is driven by forces outside of our control. In a global survey of 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Ford’s research revealed that 87 per cent of adults believe technology is the biggest driver of change. And while 79 per cent of adults maintain that technology is a force for good, there are large segments of the population that have significant concerns. Some are afraid of artificial intelligence. Others fear the impact of technology on our emotional wellbeing.

“Individually and collectively, these behavioural changes can take us from feeling helpless to feeling empowered and unleash a world of wonder, hope and progress,” said Sheryl Connelly, Ford global consumer trends and futuring manager. “At Ford we are deeply focused on human-centric design and are committed to finding mobility solutions that help improve the lives of consumers and their communities. In the context of change, we have to protect what we consider most valuable – having a trusted relationship with our customers. So we are always deliberate and thoughtful about how we navigate change.”

Here are a few key insights from Ford’s 7th annual Trends Report:

Almost half of people around the world believe that fear drives change and 7 in 10 say that they are energised by change

87 per cent agree that technology is the biggest driver of today’s change and almost 8 in 10 citizens believe that technology is a force for good

45 per cent of adults globally reported that they envy people who can disconnect from their devices

7 out of 10 consumers agreed that we should have a mandatory timeout from our devices

Ford’s Trend Report serves as a blueprint for understanding how key patterns of consumer behaviour around the globe are expected to influence consumers and corporations in 2019 and beyond.

Here are the 7 Trends for 2019: