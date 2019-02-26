Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Receives Record Number of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards for Fourth Year Running

Four global Four Seasons properties earned their first Five-Star designation this year, including Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon; Four Seasons Resort Lanai; Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An; and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, has been awarded 36 Five-Star ratings by Forbes Travel Guide, the highest honour from the guide. Once again, Four Seasons has received the most Five-Star ratings awarded to a hotel brand in a single year in the list’s 61-year history.
“While each Four Seasons hotel or resort is unique to its locale and character, the common thread that unites each of our properties around the world is the unscripted, empathetic care and service of our people,” says Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “It is this service excellence, delivered consistently across the portfolio, which truly sets Four Seasons apart as the world’s leading luxury hospitality company.”
Four global Four Seasons properties earned their first Five-Star designation this year, including Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon; Four Seasons Resort Lanai; Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An; and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.
Clerc continues, “I am incredibly proud to see our hotels and resorts recognised for their excellence by Forbes Travel Guide, an accolade that affirms Four Seasons continuous drive for innovation, and the incredible dedication, craftsmanship and excellence of our people.”
“Year over year, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts proves it dominates the world of luxury, operating some of the best properties around the globe. It retains the prestigious claim of having the most Five-Star hotels in the world—36, to be exact,” says Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. “We admire the staff and leadership at all its wonderful properties who strive to go above and beyond every day for their guests.”
Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 60 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
The 36 Four Seasons properties that earned Five Stars in 2019 are:
- Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
- Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta
- Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
- Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva
- Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre
- Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
- Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris
- Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest
- Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou
- Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake
- Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
- Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
- Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip
- Four Seasons Hotel New York
- Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
- Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai
- Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon
- Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
- Four Seasons Hotel Seattle
- Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
- Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan
- Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo
- Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
- Four Seasons Resort Lanai
- Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
- Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
- Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita Mexico
- Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An
- Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel
Methodology
Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”