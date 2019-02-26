Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Receives Record Number of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards for Fourth Year Running

Four global Four Seasons properties earned their first Five-Star designation this year, including Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon; Four Seasons Resort Lanai; Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An; and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, has been awarded 36 Five-Star ratings by Forbes Travel Guide, the highest honour from the guide. Once again, Four Seasons has received the most Five-Star ratings awarded to a hotel brand in a single year in the list’s 61-year history.

“While each Four Seasons hotel or resort is unique to its locale and character, the common thread that unites each of our properties around the world is the unscripted, empathetic care and service of our people,” says Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “It is this service excellence, delivered consistently across the portfolio, which truly sets Four Seasons apart as the world’s leading luxury hospitality company.”

Four global Four Seasons properties earned their first Five-Star designation this year, including Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon; Four Seasons Resort Lanai; Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An; and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.

Clerc continues, “I am incredibly proud to see our hotels and resorts recognised for their excellence by Forbes Travel Guide, an accolade that affirms Four Seasons continuous drive for innovation, and the incredible dedication, craftsmanship and excellence of our people.”

“Year over year, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts proves it dominates the world of luxury, operating some of the best properties around the globe. It retains the prestigious claim of having the most Five-Star hotels in the world—36, to be exact,” says Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. “We admire the staff and leadership at all its wonderful properties who strive to go above and beyond every day for their guests.”

Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 60 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

The 36 Four Seasons properties that earned Five Stars in 2019 are:

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Four Seasons Hotel New York

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Methodology

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”