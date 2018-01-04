Four Seasons Hotels Dubai Launch Exclusive New Personal Shopping Experience With Bloomingdale's and Harvey Nichols-Dubai

Bloomingdale’s, one of New York City’s most iconic shopping destinations, opened its very first international flagship at The Dubai Mall in 2010.

Four Seasons Hotels Dubai has partnered exclusively with Bloomingdale’s and Harvey Nichols-Dubai to provide guests staying in the range of stunning suites with an unrivalled personal shopping experience in the city’s renowned Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Through the exclusive experience, not only will guests enjoy the most luxurious suite accommodation at either the urban resort retreat Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, or the sophisticated, boutique-style sanctuary Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, but also have the pleasure of luxury transfers to their preferred mall (Dubai Mall or Mall of Emirates), a dedicated personal shopper and a choice of the following experiences:

Best of Bloomingdale’s (Dubai Mall)

Offering some of the world's most desirable apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear and home brands for men, women and children, it is a must-visit destination in Dubai. Exclusively available to guests of Four Seasons Dubai:

A dedicated personal shopping consultant who will meet and greet at the VIP entrance of Bloomingdale’s and escort the guest to a private fitting room where a pre-selected assortment of the latest fashion items will await

Pampering time with a choice of a manicure, pedicure or blow dry at the store’s Aveda salon

A transformative makeover from a professional makeup artist

A service of choice from the Experience Beauty area, which offers pioneering options such as Skin Analysis to LED Mask Therapy to leave one looking radiant

A selection of dreamy Magnolia Bakery cupcakes to boost energy levels while shopping

One-on-one expert session with an interior designer at Bloomingdale’s Home, the region’s top resource for the best in home furnishings

Post-shopping afternoon tea for two at the Armani Dubai Caffé

High Style at Harvey Nichols-Dubai (Mall of the Emirates)

Indulge at Dubai’s most luxurious department store, Harvey Nichols-Dubai. Located in the Mall of the Emirates, Harvey Nichols Dubai changed the retail landscape of the Middle East when it opened in 2006. Guests of Four Seasons can join Dubai’s most in-the-know style mavens for a decadent day of shopping. Exclusively available to guests of Four Seasons Dubai:

A dedicated personal shopping experience with a pre-selected edit of the season’s most covetable fashion and accessories

Pampering time with a choice of a manicure, pedicure or blow dry at the Profile Salon by Aveda; the Profile Salon by Aveda for Men offers a choice of either a shave, manicure/pedicure too

A transformative makeover from a professional makeup artist

Anything is possible at Harvey Nichols-Dubai - even customizing purchases at the Personalization Bar; embroider, emboss, or engrave a name, monogram or another personal expression

Post-shopping afternoon tea for two at the Emporio Armani Caffé

The Stay and Shop experience is exclusively available to suite bookers only. The experience must be booked 48 hours in advance and is subject to availability.

