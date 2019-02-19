Four Seasons Named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for List for 22nd Consecutive Year

Four Seasons consistently earns recognition as an employer of choice internationally for hiring, developing and empowering local talent in its 111 hotels resorts, and residences around the world.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, is proud to be recognised by its employees as one of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, for the 22nd year in a row. Four Seasons is one of only eight organisations to be included on this list since its inception in 1998.

The list is compiled annually by FORTUNE and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work, with results based on survey responses from employees who rate their workplace culture on 50-plus elements. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. In 2017, Four Seasons was also named a “Great Place to Work Legend.”

“At the heart of Four Seasons success is our incredible team of talented people who strive to make each experience unique and special for our guests,” says Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “Their empathetic care creates a level of unscripted, intuitive service that heightens the guest experience and cultivates a culture of empowerment, innovation and engagement. To be named once again to this list is an incredible honour, but the true affirmation of this accomplishment is that it comes directly from our employees themselves – there can simply be no greater accolade than that.”

The Legacy of Four Seasons Culture

Company culture has long been a foundational pillar of Four Seasons, and has always been rooted in the company’s guiding philosophy of the Golden Rule – to treat others as you would have them treat you. This simple, universal rule has allowed Four Seasons employees around the world to deliver a consistent level of service to each and every guest, while maintaining relationships marked by respect and kindness with fellow colleagues.

As the company grows – today employing more than 50,000 people worldwide – Four Seasons remains focused on investing in its culture and being an employer of choice. Four Seasons consistently hires for attitude and trains for skill, seeking out individuals with a high level of emotional intelligence – those who are genuinely motivated, self-aware, empathetic and socially engaged. This enables Four Seasons people to deliver the highest levels of personalised service to guests and fosters a productive, innovative and inspired workforce.

“It is the people of Four Seasons that make our brand so exceptional, and we are proud to be seen as a great place to work for all,” says Ed Evans, Chief People and Culture Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “Our job as leaders is to provide our 50,000 plus employees globally with safe environments, ones in which they can truly be themselves, and also provide them the resources to deliver the memorable moments of unscripted care that define our brand.”

With an exceptional year of global growth ahead, Four Seasons continues to expand and nurture its workforce and extend its culture to new destinations around the world. With nine anticipated new openings in 2019 – from Bangkok to Boston, Madrid to Montreal – as well as its first-ever standalone Private Residences in London at Twenty Grosvenor Square, Four Seasons is providing employees with international opportunities to expand their careers while continuing to attract the very best talent from around the globe.

In addition to FORTUNE’s US-based ranking, Four Seasons consistently earns recognition as an employer of choice internationally for hiring, developing and empowering local talent in its 111 hotels resorts, and residences around the world.