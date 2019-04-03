Free Leisure Attraction Tickets for Every Guest at Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai

VR Park

Anyone planning a hotel stay in Dubai will have much more to gain with Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, as it offers free value-added benefits to hotel guests at its premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai.

In addition to experiencing the exceptional hospitality offered by Address Hotels + Resorts, featuring a range of wellness and lifestyle amenities including world-class dining, spa and access to retail and leisure pursuits, Emaar Hospitality Group offers its hotel guests two complimentary tickets to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and two free tickets to VR Theme Park – both in The Dubai Mall.

The offer is valid for guests staying at Address Downtown, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall and Palace Downtown – all operated by Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai.

The complimentary tickets will enable them to discover the wonders of the aquatic world at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, and the thrills offered by the VR Theme Park, the largest of its kind in the region.

Book on addresshotels.com for the value-added stays experience.

What:Free tickets for hotel guests

Where:Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai

Validity:This offer is valid until 31 December 2019