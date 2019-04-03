Emaar Hospitality Group, the wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai-based global property developer Emaar Properties, manages the company’s growing roster of hospitality and leisure projects. Emaar Hospitality owns and manages a diversified portfolio of hospitality assets such as hotels, serviced residences, golf resorts, Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, recreation clubs, the Dubai Marina and associated yacht club. Emaar Hospitality Group’s vision is to be recognized as the premier global provider of personal, innovative and memorable lifestyle experiences.
Free Leisure Attraction Tickets for Every Guest At Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai
Anyone planning a hotel stay in Dubai will have much more to gain with Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, as it offers free value-added benefits to hotel guests at its premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai.
In addition to experiencing the exceptional hospitality offered by Address Hotels + Resorts, featuring a range of wellness and lifestyle amenities including world-class dining, spa and access to retail and leisure pursuits, Emaar Hospitality Group offers its hotel guests two complimentary tickets to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and two free tickets to VR Theme Park – both in The Dubai Mall.
The offer is valid for guests staying at Address Downtown, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall and Palace Downtown – all operated by Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai.
The complimentary tickets will enable them to discover the wonders of the aquatic world at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, and the thrills offered by the VR Theme Park, the largest of its kind in the region.
Book on addresshotels.com for the value-added stays experience.
What: Free tickets for hotel guests
Where: Address Hotels + Resorts in Downtown Dubai
Validity: This offer is valid until 31 December 2019
