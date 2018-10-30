Friday Fish Market Brunch at Sevilla Restaurant Wins Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Brunch Award

The awards, in their ninth year, highlighted the strengthening food and entertainment scene evolving in the UAE’s capital city.

Sevilla, an all day dining restaurant at Al Raha Beach Hotel, a 5-star beachfront resort in the capital, was recently honored with Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Brunch Award for their Friday Fish Market Brunch at What’s On Abu Dhabi 2018 awards. The awards, in their ninth year, highlighted the strengthening food and entertainment scene evolving in the UAE’s capital city.

Ultra stylish Sevilla restaurant located in the lobby of the beachfront property features a dynamic open kitchen and an elegant outdoor terrace. The Friday Fish Market Brunch promises to deliver a unique dining experience with an emphasis on serving the freshest seafood from the “ocean to the table”. Guests can choose from the wide selection of fresh hybrid from the sea and get it cooked to their liking.

The brunch also includes specialties such as traditional roast, sushi & sashimi, variety of salads, cheeses, LIVE pasta station and a range of international delectable cuisine catering to different taste buds all freshly prepared by an excellent culinary team. The not-to-be-missed desserts include a variety of fresh-baked pastries, seasonal scones, muffins and cookies, cinnamon rolls and much more. Along with the brunch guests are given complimentary access to the pool & the beach area, while the young diners are served a special kids buffet with treats and access to the kids' club area.

Friday Fish Market brunch with soft drinks plus beach and pool access costs AED 240 per person and is hosted from 1 pm to 4 pm.