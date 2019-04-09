FRiENDi Mobile Moves to Ooredoo

Salma Al Maawali, Chief Executive Officer at FRiENDi mobile

Keeping customers connected, Ooredoo Oman and FRiENDi mobile, part of the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa group, have entered into a long-term agreement to provide FRiENDi mobile users with mobile services using Ooredoo’s state-of-the-art 4G Supernet network. The migration of FRiENDi mobile’s subscribers to Ooredoo’s mobile network is scheduled to start during the first half of May 2019.

Ian Dench, Ooredoo Oman’s Chief Executive Officer said, “As the first and most successful Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Oman, FRiENDi mobile has earned a strong reputation in providing competitive services and world-class customer care to its customers. We are delighted to be partnering with FRiENDi mobile. This agreement is a true testament to the industry-leading credentials of our 4G Supernet network."

Salma Al Maawali, Chief Executive Officer at FRiENDi mobile said, “After having operated in the Omani market for exactly ten years this month, we are extremely excited to now partner with Ooredoo to bring our business to new heights. We are convinced that our customers will benefit from Ooredoo’s exceptional network coverage and speed, and we are looking forward to providing our customers with several amazing offers once we launch our services on Ooredoo’s network.”