Full 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Line-Up Arrives in the Middle East With Special Marvel Studios’ ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Launch Campaign

The full Pacifica line-up, now available in showrooms across the Middle East, comprises three trim levels: Touring L, Touring L Plus and the top of the range Limited.

A marvel in its own right and the super utility vehicle that reinvents the minivan segment, it offers best-in-class safety and technology, has a boldly styled and sculpted exterior plus a highly functional yet beautifully crafted interior. From every angle, its proportions, surfacing and styling create an appearance not expected of a vehicle in the minivan segment.

With its long wheelbase, wide track and low ground clearance, the Pacifica appears planted, with a capable stance and athletic proportions. It has a sophisticated road presence, with a dynamic stance, wind-swept profile and aggressive wheel-to-body proportions.

It also boasts unsurpassed aerodynamic performance, which benefits from features like underbody aero panels, aerodynamically tuned windshield wipers and an optimised relationship between the front glass and the roof panel.

To celebrate the arrival of the full Pacifica line-up in the region, it stars in an exciting multimedia promotional campaign - ‘Designed for the Everyday Superheroes’ - that celebrates the release date of Marvel Studios’ ‘Captain Marvel’, one of 2019’s most eagerly anticipated movies, on Thursday, March 7th.

Further ramping up the excitement around the arrival of the full 2019 Pacifica line-up, the campaign gave fans the chance to win tickets to exclusive advance screenings of Marvel Studios’ ‘Captain Marvel’ that were held in the UAE (Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall), Saudi Arabia (VOX Cinemas, Jeddah) and Kuwait (Cinescape, 360 Mall).

The Pacifica’s beautifully crafted interior is premium all the way, with sophisticated, modern colour and material trim combinations highlighted by unique interior accents in the doors and instrument panel. High quality perforated leather bucket seats are standard across all models available in the Middle East.

The thoughtfully crafted interior is as functional as it is beautiful. An unsurpassed amount of storage includes a large centre console, featuring spaces specifically designed to fit devices like an iPad. The bottom of the console bin is deeper than the vehicle floor for added storage space.

The spacious interior delivers best-in-class front-row and third-row legroom, and an available tri-pane panoramic sunroof adds to the feeling of spaciousness. With a dual-pane panoramic sunroof over the front- and second-row seats and fixed glass pane over the third row, all Pacifica passengers can enjoy the open space with a clear view to the sky above.

The Pacifica’s seating delivers even more functionality with the addition of the available eight-passenger seating. The lightweight, removable eighth-passenger seat fits in between the existing second-row seats and functions as a large second-row armrest with cupholders when not in use. Other storage spaces were designed with customer needs in mind, including storage for an umbrella and sunglasses, and two bins in the rear cargo area. Even the back of the front seats add functionality, with integrated grocery bag hooks.

The Pacifica is the only minivan in its class with the Stow 'n Go® seating and storage system - this unique system enables you to easily fold your second- or third-row seats into the floor to create a huge amount of space, making the Pacifica the only vehicle of its kind that can be quickly and easily converted from a luxurious passenger minivan into a functional van with a massive cargo area. Stow ‘n Go floor bins offer additional storage when the second-row seats are not stowed, and the enhanced Stow ‘n Go system features redesigned seats for added comfort and side support.

Other convenience features include the available Stow ‘n Vac integrated vacuum powered by RIDGID and the segment’s first handsfree sliding doors and liftgate that opens with the kick of a foot.

Powered by an award-winning 287hp Pentastar 3.6-litre V6 engine linked to a smooth 9 speed automatic gearbox, the Pacifica offers highway fuel economy that’s unsurpassed in its class, and active noise cancellation makes for a quiet driving experience. Amongst the many standard luxury features are power tailgate and sliding side doors, high intensity discharge headlamps, daytime running lamps, adaptive cruise control and stylish aluminium wheels.

The Chrysler Pacifica is the most technologically equipped vehicle of its kind, featuring the very latest Uconnect® 4 touchscreens (7-inch / 178 mm or 8.4-inch / 213 mm) - their glossy screen surfaces deliver higher contrast and they look and feel futuristic, in line with other modern devices like tablets. This easy to use system with voice activated and steering wheel controls means you can safely enjoy your favourite iPhone® and Android™ device features using Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ so that you can concentrate on your driving, not your technology.

With the available Uconnect Theatre, the Pacifica has the best family entertainment system in its class, with dual 10-inch / 254 mm HD touchscreens and Blu-ray™ player, dual HDMI inputs, wireless headphones, wireless streaming, Bluetooth® remotes, games and apps. Other advanced technology features include a 7-inch / 178 mm full-colour driver information display, and for audiophile-quality sound, six speakers and Active Noise Cancellation come as standard. Premium audio systems, either a 13-speaker Alpine system or a 20-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, are also available.

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica showcases the very latest in advanced safety and security technology, offering more than 100 standard and available features. Available for the first time on the Pacifica is the Surround View camera, which uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide 360-degree views, including a bird’s eye perspective of the vehicle and its surroundings.

The Pacifica’s advanced safety features also include:

ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, which uses ultrasonic sensors to guide the driver into parking space



Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Hold, which maintains the distance between the vehicle and the one in front of it, and can bring the vehicle to a controlled stop under certain circumstances



Forward Collision Warning-Plus, which deploys the brakes to alert the driver if an impact appears imminent, and assists with driver response

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, which leverages electronic power steering (EPS) by delivering a torque input to alert and assist the driver with corrective action



Other standard and available features such as Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, ParkSense rear park assist with stop, ParkView rear backup camera, electronic stability control and electric park brake are all designed to enhance safety, and as part of the FCA Group’s ongoing efforts to proliferate advanced safety and technology, the 2019 Pacifica’s body structure features the use of additional high-strength steel.

The Chrysler Pacifica also boasts up to five seating positions that will accommodate LATCH child safety-seat installation - a capacity unsurpassed in the segment.

Since its launch, the Pacifica has received numerous prestigious awards for its quality and interior, is the only minivan to earn a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and was most recently named to the ‘10 Best Trucks and SUV’s’ list by experts from leading US magazine Car and Driver,winning the Van category for the third consecutive year.

Chrysler models are available at all Dhofar Automotive showrooms across the Sultanate. For more information on Dhofar Automotive visit www.dhofarautomotive.com or call +968 2452 4530.