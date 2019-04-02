GCC Family Summer Stay Package at Address Dubai Mall

Address Dubai Mall - Club Suite (Living Room)

This summer, book your family getaway at Dubai’s exceptional city shopping retreat, Address Dubai Mall to explore an exciting array of nearby must-see attractions and benefit from their newly launched stay package, designed exclusively for GCC residents.

Enriching the lives of its guests with luxury, style and elegance, Address Dubai Mall is centrally located in the vibrant Downtown Dubai, and provides seamless access to The Dubai Mall, the world’s most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, as well as popular leisure and entertainment attractions.

Popular for its excellent hospitality, inspiring interiors, stunning hotel rooms and suites, a fabulous collection of dining concepts and breath-taking wellness facilities, Address Dubai Mall’s new family package allows guests from the GCC to take advantage of an exclusive two-night stay that includes complimentary daily breakfast featuring a wide selection of international delights prepared with premium seasonal ingredients.

What’s more? Family holidays are guaranteed to be fun, as the guests staying at the hotel also get tickets to the sensational Olympic-size ice rink, Dubai Ice Rink and 26-screen Reel Cinemas. Set your spirit free on ice at the sensational Olympic-sized Dubai Ice Rink or enjoy a truly unparalleled movie experience at the 26-screen Reel Cinemas, as you indulge in the elevated luxury of Address Dubai Mall.

The hotel is in close proximity to the iconic Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Fountain, Souk Al Bahar, and Dubai International (DXB) Airport.

For stay bookings, please call +971 4 888 3444 or email stay@addresshotels.com