The Address Hotels + Resorts, the five star premium hotel brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group sets an all-new definition for global standards of luxury. Creating a distinct positioning with the brand philosophy of ‘Where Life Happens’, The Address properties are situated in the most vibrant locations and target corporate, leisure and group travellers – particularly the international jetsetters and global high achievers who value personalised luxury.
GCC Family Summer Stay Package at Address Dubai Mall
This summer, book your family getaway at Dubai’s exceptional city shopping retreat, Address Dubai Mall to explore an exciting array of nearby must-see attractions and benefit from their newly launched stay package, designed exclusively for GCC residents.
Enriching the lives of its guests with luxury, style and elegance, Address Dubai Mall is centrally located in the vibrant Downtown Dubai, and provides seamless access to The Dubai Mall, the world’s most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, as well as popular leisure and entertainment attractions.
Popular for its excellent hospitality, inspiring interiors, stunning hotel rooms and suites, a fabulous collection of dining concepts and breath-taking wellness facilities, Address Dubai Mall’s new family package allows guests from the GCC to take advantage of an exclusive two-night stay that includes complimentary daily breakfast featuring a wide selection of international delights prepared with premium seasonal ingredients.
What’s more? Family holidays are guaranteed to be fun, as the guests staying at the hotel also get tickets to the sensational Olympic-size ice rink, Dubai Ice Rink and 26-screen Reel Cinemas. Set your spirit free on ice at the sensational Olympic-sized Dubai Ice Rink or enjoy a truly unparalleled movie experience at the 26-screen Reel Cinemas, as you indulge in the elevated luxury of Address Dubai Mall.
The hotel is in close proximity to the iconic Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Fountain, Souk Al Bahar, and Dubai International (DXB) Airport.
For stay bookings, please call +971 4 888 3444 or email stay@addresshotels.com
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Will terror attacks damper Arabs' appetite for European holidays?
- Nip, tuck: Dubai's grand plans for being a major player in medical tourism
- Eleven month after bomb attack, Turkish Air resumes flights to Sharm El-Sheikh
- Saudi poised to become new leader in theme park industry
- Bahrain begins large overpass project near new building developments
- Emaar Hospitality Group offer priority passes to leisure attractions and shopping vouchers for guests this summer
- The Address Hotels + Resorts offers complimentary passes to attractions in Downtown Dubai this summer
- Emirates Airline creates ‘Summer Smiles’ for all
- Al Bustan Centre & Residence participates in Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) Summer Campaign 2014
- Dubai hotels expect jump in occupancy levels during DSF with tempting packages