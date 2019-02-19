GE Provides Advanced Gas Turbine & Services for Iraq’s Al Qudus Power Plant

Follow > Disable alert for Ministry of Electricity Disable alert for GE Power Follow >

Delivering on its commitment to support the development of Iraq’s energy infrastructure, GE Power (NYSE: GE) provided an advanced 9E gas turbine to the Ministry of Electricity’s (MoE) Al Qudus Power Plant. GE will also service up to seven GE 9E gas turbines at the facility throughout 2019, including maintenance, supply of parts and rehabilitation.

GE is installing the new gas turbine at the site and it is expected to generate up to an additional 125 megawatts (MW) of electricity. The service agreement will enhance the reliability of operations at the plant, helping to maintain a stable supply of up to 875 megawatts (MW) of power over the course of the coming year.

Mussab al-Mudarris, Director of the Media Department of the MoE said, “We made a promise to the people of Iraq to bring efficient power online as soon as possible. One of the fastest ways to deliver on this promise is to enhance the productivity of existing power generation facilities. GE, with its large installed base of power generation equipment across Iraq, can help us meet this objective. The delivery of a new gas turbine at Al Qudus Power Plant and our new services agreement with GE will help deliver much-needed power to the national grid reliably within a short timeframe.”

GE’s 9E technology is capable of running on more than 50 different kinds of fuel. This allows the MOE the flexibility it needs to operate the unit on the most economical source available and to keep generating power using liquid fuels when gas is unavailable.

“It is essential to bring quick, proven and efficient solutions to help the Ministry of Electricity strengthen the country’s power infrastructure,” said Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE’s Power Services business in Africa, South Asia and the Middle East. “Since 2011, GE has brought more than 14 gigawatts of power online across the country, and we remain committed to delivering the power technologies of the future to keep supporting the progress of the Iraqi people.”

This announcement builds on GE’s strong legacy of over 50 years of contributions to the development of Iraq’s power sector. In the north, GE’s teams have been powering liberated areas with the rehabilitation of Mosul’s Al Qayara Power Plant. In central Iraq, the company is helping to set up the country’s largest combined cycle power plant – the 3 gigawatts Basmaya Power Station – which will also be Iraq’s first digital power plant. In the south, GE’s Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrade solution is allowing the MOE to decrease the downtime of gas turbines, improve availability, enhance performance and lower annual operations and maintenance costs at the Najibiya Power Plant. From north to south, GE-built solutions are helping to enable growth, health, connection and safety in communities across Iraq.

GE employs up to 300 people in Iraq, with three offices across the country – in Baghdad, Basra and Erbil. Today, GE and its partners power more than 90 percent of the aircrafts operated by Iraqi Airways, the company’s technologies contribute up to 55 percent of the country’s current electricity production and nearly 4,000 GE Healthcare products are deployed in hospitals and clinics across Iraq.