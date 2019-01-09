GEMS Al Khaleej National School Makes a Remarkable Achievement Being Categorised as an ‘American School’

GEMS Al Khaleej National School categorised as American School

GEMS Al Khaleej National School (AKNS), one of the leading and premier schools in Dubai under the GEMS Education network of schools, has been categorised as an ‘American School’. This followed the school receiving the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) accreditation.

The school’s vision has always been to be one of the finest US curriculum schools in Dubai in terms of teaching, learning and student character. AKNS achieved the remarkable feat of being recognised as an American school through collaboration, commitment, perseverance, and strong partnership with parents. The “Award of Accreditation” recognises the quality of the evaluated school, reassures parents, teachers, universities, and governments that the school provides a high-quality learning experience, and results in sustained school improvement and a roadmap for transformation.

AKNS also attained several important milestones in 2018 including a ‘Good’ rating in the latest DSIB inspection, which was contributed to by the school’s significant progress in student external exams or MAP results. The school improved the quality of teaching inside the classrooms by introducing forward-thinking teaching methodologies and techniques such as inquiry-based learning as well as understanding by design. The newly-structured leadership has made a clear impact on raising the students’ progress and ensuring continuous school development.

Ms. Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Superintendent / CEO of Al Khaleej National School said: “For four years, Al Khaleej National School has been continually improving and setting exemplary standards in learning and teaching in Dubai. We are committed to achieving academic excellence. Now we have been officially recognised as an American School, this further underlines our commitment to achieving the highest level of distinction and be among the few US curriculum schools in Dubai. AKNS stands at the threshold of exciting change and growth, which will uplift the AKNS learning experience for our students.”