Get Inspired by the Spring/Summer ’19 Runway Looks at City Centre Mirdif’s Exclusive Fashion Shows and Personalised Sessions This Season

City Centre Mirdif

This Spring/Summer season, City Centre Mirdif wants you to stay true to your personality and make a statement with your fashion choices. With glamorous fashion shows and exclusive beauty experiences, style-savvy shoppers will find everything they need to express themselves with that distinct look, all under one roof.

Here is the full programme of exclusive fashion shows and in-store activities at the mall this season.

Springfield Fashion Show

Date: April 4

Time: 6.30pm – 7pm; 8.30pm – 9pm

If you are looking to update your wardrobe with some urban chic styles and streetwear, then head to Springfield’sfashion show at the mall. The brand will highlight the season’s must-have contemporary and stylish easy-to-wear collections. Express your laid-back attitude and dress the way you feel.

Splash Fashion Show

Date: April 5

Time:7pm – 7.30pm; 8.30pm – 9pm

Splash, the region's very own high-street retailer, will showcase the hottest seasonal looks in an exclusive fashion show to the delight of fashion savvy youth. You can also personalise your denim and add unique touches to your pieces from 10am to 6pm at Splash.

Stradivarius Fashion Show

Date: April 6

Time: 6pm – 6.30pm

Get noticed for your unique style with Stradivariusthis season. The women and men clothing fashion brand from Spainis set to bring trends straight from international runways, which can be easily adapted for daily work and socialising.

Maje Fashion Show

Date: April 11

If bright colors and irreverent motifs are what you are looking for this season, then Maje’scheerful Spring/Summer collection is for you. Inspired by the founder’s Moroccan roots, the Parisian ready-to-wear collection will showcase a mix of girly and sporty styles.

United Designers Fashion Show

Date: April 15

It’s gowns, kaftans and abayas galore at Middle Eastern luxury fashion label, United Designers. The store will be showcasing its bespoke pieces by some of the best UAE-based fashion designers and homegrown brands.

Kiabi Fashion Show

Kiabi, the French family fashion retail powerhouse, which officially launched its store in City Centre Mirdif in March, hosted a fashion show on March 29. With a men’s, women’s and children’s affordable range, Kiabi showcased that there’s something for everyone with their ready-to-wear fashion, maternity and plus-size range.

Instore Activities:

Get creative with Ralph Lauren

Date: April 8

Time: 10am – 10pm

Fashion isn’t all about the clothes you have in your wardrobe, it’s the experiences you have while wearing them. Visitors can express their own unique, sophisticated style by customising Polo shirts by Ralph Lauren in the Central Galleria this season. Come on and get a little creative!

Nak Shoes

Date: April 10

Nak shoes, one of the leading footwear companies in Greece with 26 stores worldwide, is hosting a styling session.

Make up with KIKO Milano

Date: April 13

Be the first to try KIKO Milano’s Green Me Collection, an eco-friendly line of skincare, make up and accessories formulated with more than 90 per cent natural raw materials. The Italian professional cosmetics brand is hosting exclusive make up tutorials with beauty industry heavyweights Ahood Alenzy (@ahoodalenzi_, 1.6 million followers), Rania Fawaz (@ raniafawazz, 668K followers), and Fady Kataya (@fadykataya, 418K followers).