Get Ready for KidZania’s Winter Candyland

Winter Festival, KidZania’s most thrilling and anticipated program of the season, is back with a new twist along with exciting activities and adventures. This year the Festival will take on an interesting theme with ‘Winter Candyland’ to give children an exceptional winter experience in a festive, fun and sweet setting.

The festival will kick-off at KidZania from December 10, 2018 and will continue until February 28, 2019. Coupled with elements of icy and colorful decorations along with candies, sweets, lollipops and crystals décor, KidZania will be transformed into a sweet winter wonderland. The festival is set to take children on a fun adventure with many new activities including a treasure hunt, sticky wall challenge, inflatable roller slides, winter themed face painting and many other spectaculars.

“This year’s Winter Festival is bigger and better we and want the children to learn about environments they aren’t exposed to” said Vice President of Leisure and Entertainment Department at M.H. Alshaya Co., Fernando Medroa. “The Winter Festival is designed to educate children about different seasons, especially the winter climate, lifestyle and wildlife that don’t exist in Kuwait.” said Medroa

“We have implemented the candy land theme along with the wintery festive features to get kids not only excited and have a memorable experience but also gain insights about the cold climate by indulging in a series of winter-inspired and exciting activities.”

From fun flash-mobs at The City’s central plaza area, to daily winter shows, parades and many more surprises, the festival will surely please! Kids will have an opportunity to participate in competitions by decorating their own ginger bread house and will have hands on mechanical experience at the Toy factory. Kids are also promised to enjoy winter-inspired street performances and daily shows featuring KidZania’s beloved RightZkeepers.

With its sub-zero temperatures, the Ice Palace welcomes children to a colorful candy themed artistically-crafted ice sculptures that will spark an enchanted sensation within them.