GFH Awarded Best Investment Bank- Middle East

Accepting the awards on behalf of the Group was Mr. Mohammed Abdulmalik, the Chief Placement Officer.

GFH Financial Group (“GFH”) today announced that it has been named “Best Investment Bank- Middle East” and “Best Islamic Bank – Bahrain” at the Islamic Business & Finance Awards - EMEA 2018 held in Dubai on 6 December 2018. In its 13th year, the annual awards gathered together more than 200 Islamic bankers and financiers from across the Middle East and Africa to celebrate the industry’s best and brightest and their accomplishments over the past year.

Among the industry’s most prestigious honours, the awards cover a wide range of financial services categories and are determined through an online poll held on the magazine’s website with participation from nearly 10,000 readers and industry players and peers.

Designed to highlight, encourage and reward the exceptional performance and growth of the international Islamic business and finance community, GFH’s wins continue to underscore market recognition of the Group’s strong financial and investment results across its core business lines as well as its continued position as a market leader, innovator and pioneer in the global Islamic banking and finance industry.

GFH is consistently recognised for its achievements in investment banking, asset management and Islamic Finance and won a number of additional key awards in 2018. In November, the Group was honoured at the Arab Best Awards in Morocco as “Best Arabian Bank of the Year 2018” and “Best Arabian Customer Service Program of the Year 2018”.