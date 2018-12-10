GIB Capital Takes Four EMEA Finance Awards

Mr. Osamah Mohammed Shaker, CEO of GIB Capital

GIB Capital, the Riyadh-based regional investment banking and asset management arm of Gulf International Bank (GIB), has won Awards in four categories in the EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards 2018, which for the 11th year is recognising the achievements of the best banks, asset managers and brokers in countries across the Middle East.

Recognizing GIB Capital’s continued regional market leadership across Investment Banking products, EMEA Finance named GIB Capital as “Best Investment Bank in the Middle East”, “Best Local Investment Bank -Saudi Arabia” and “Best Local Investment Bank - Bahrain” each for the third consecutive year. GIB Capital was also named “Best Foreign Investment Bank - Oman” for the second consecutive year.

Commenting on the honours, Mr. Osamah Mohammed Shaker, CEO of GIB Capital, said, “We’re extremely proud of the work that GIB Capital is doing for our clients across the GCC and of the recognition and confidence we continue to enjoy from the market for excellence in investment banking. The continued recognition that we have received across a number of geographies underscores our position as a leading player in our core markets.”

During the 12-month review period for the EMEA Finance awards, GIB Capital completed over US$17 billion of capital market transactions including sovereign issuances for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman. GIB Capital also assisted the shareholders of Saudi Tabreed District Cooling Company with the sale of a minority shareholding to IDB Infrastructure Fund II, in which the major investors include the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Public Pension Agency (PPA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Ministry of Finance of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.

In another landmark transaction, GIB Capital assisted the shareholders of Byrne Equipment Rental Company with the sale of 100% shareholding to a consortium of investors including CITIC Pacific, a Chinese sovereign wealth fund, and V-Power, a Chinese company engaged in power generation.