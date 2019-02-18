The Giraffe by Ahmed Magdy Selected for Aswan International Women Film Festival

The festival's third edition will honor three key female filmmakers who influenced the Egyptian film industry.

Ahmed Magdy's directorial effort, The Giraffe, has been selected to screen at the third edition of Aswan International Women Film Festival (February 20-26). Addressing many women-related issues, the film is slated to showcase at the Egyptian Films Competition within the festival.

This year, the festival's third edition will honor three key female filmmakers who influenced the Egyptian film industry. The Egyptian Films Competition is the newest addition to the festival's particolored programmes and it offers monetary prizes. The festival will also host five filmmaking workshops on Scriptwriting, Documentary Filmmaking and Animation.

The Giraffe landed its world premiere at the 40th Cairo International Film Festival, which was followed by its first international participation at the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival.

Through the streets of the city that are void of all but its ghosts, Ahmed is lost and depleted of faith. Tonight, he must save a girl he doesn't know who is in a lot of trouble. He finds himself involved with an eccentric group of young people lead by an enigmatic girl who is trying to uncover the mystery behind the Giraffe hidden at the zoo.

Written and directed by Ahmed Magdy, The Giraffe stars Amr Hosny, Shaza Moharam, Haydi Koussa, Salma Hassan, Rasha Magdy, Mohammed El Badawy, and Osama Gawish. The film is co-produced by Garage Art Production, Utaco Digital Film, Fig Leaf Studio. It was awarded the AFACProduction Grant and the SANAD Development Grant from the Abu Dhabi Film Festival. The film will be distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.