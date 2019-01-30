Go Asian for Valentine’s Day Dinner

Toshi, the signature Pan Asian restaurant at Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights.

On Valentine’s Day, treat your special someone to a hearty dinner at Toshi, the signature Pan Asian restaurant at Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights.

Toshi will offer a Valentine- themed Asian buffet spread of specialty dishes from Japan, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar, Korea and Vietnam from 7:00pm until 11:00pm on 14th February for AED199 per person with water and soft beverages and AED299 per person with three hours of free-flowing drinks.

Couples will receive a heart-shaped cake to indulge with their favourite drinks and the lady will go home with a long-stemmed red rose.

Savour the delights as you get captivated by the panoramic views of the The Palm Island and the Arabian Gulf and the glittering city lights while listening to live entertainment performed by the hotel’s musician who will be serenading you with romantic classics and soothing love songs throughout the evening.

Make your Valentine’s Day dinner different this year. It doesn’t have to be fancy but when you have a menu that as good as Toshi, you will surely win over the heart of your love one.