Gold’s Gym Supports Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 With Free Fitness Classes

Golds Gym is fully supporting the 2018 Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30 which will run for a second year, from October 26th to November 24th.

The company which has 24 fitness clubs throughout the Emirates and Oman, will conduct a range of free fitness classes in the, Opening Carnival at Dubai Festival City, Fitness Villages in JLT Park, DIFC, and Kite Beach, as well as on the Closing Carnival at Burj Park. In addition, Gold’s Gym will offer free-to-join group classes at its 7 clubs in Dubai, which include those at Al Barsha, Business Village Deira, and Ibn Battuta Gate. Sessions will include top-rated group exercise programs such YogaFlex, Func Fit, Zumba, and more. The Gym will hold over 100 sessions throughout the month-long fitness challenge with hopes to entice and motivate a wealth of people who would not normally partake in exercise.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge started in 2017 as a citywide initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council for Dubai Government. With one goal in mind, the challenge encourages every resident and visitor in the city to exercise continuously for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days, turning Dubai into the most active city in the world.

Nearly 1 million people from Government, corporate, schools, universities and the public joined in the movement last year and committed to getting their daily #Dubai30X30.

Rory Sweetlove, Chief Operating Officer for Golds Gym comments: “Last year we were part of this a fantastic initiative to get Dubai residents to exercise and get fit, and the response was tremendous. We are delighted to be participating again in the Fitness Carnivals and Villages and with our free-to-join classes at our clubs which will be led by our team of certified instructors. This is a superb initiative aimed at motivating people to think about their health and appreciate the benefits of daily exercise in a fun and light-hearted way. It aligns brilliantly with our over-riding goal to promote a healthy lifestyle to UAE residents. We are looking forward to welcoming people from all walks of life to take part and really enjoy getting fit with us.”

Kicking off their association with high energy and showcasing what is to come, Golds Gym will participate in the initiative’s Opening Ceremony, which takes place on 26th October at Dubai Festival City. Their certified instructors will take to the main stage and provide a variety of demonstrations including Zumba, Func Fit, and Warrior Workout.

The culmination of the month-long initiative will be the Dubai Women’s Run 2018, for which Gold’s Gym will conduct the runner’s warm-up session as well as the Zumba send-off party.