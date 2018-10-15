Grab the Opportunity to ’Buy the Renault Megane in 2018 and Pay in 2019

Renault Megane

Follow > Disable alert for Renault Follow >

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co., the authorized agent of Renault in the State of Kuwait is delighted to announce that customers can avail of the exciting offer that allows purchasing the Renault Megane in 2018 and pay in 2019. Renault Al Babtain in cooperation with selected finance companies will pay the three months installment on behalf of its customers.

The Renault Megane 2018 is equipped with generous space for its occupants i.e. dimensions of 4.63m long and 1.81m wide, and a record wheelbase in its class of 2.71m. Owing to its dynamic styling and advanced features, the new Megane represents the next level in the compact saloon category. It comes with a 1.6-litre engine, 115hp designed to enhance driving enjoyment and reduce fuel consumption.

Renault Al Babtain urges its Renault fans to stop by the showroom situated in Al Rai to benefit from the limited time offer.