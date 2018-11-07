Grand Millennium Dubai Debuts 'Just Ask' WhatsApp Service for Hotel Guests

Grand Millennium Dubai

Follow > Disable alert for WhatsApp service Disable alert for Whatsapp Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Millennium Hotels & Resorts Follow >

Grand Millennium Dubai, the 5-star property of Millennium Hotels & Resorts located in Barsha Heights, has introduced “Just Ask”, a WhatsApp service for guests to communicate directly with the hotel.

“Just Ask” aims to increase the level of guest engagement and enhance their overall experience. The mobile facility allows in-house and outside guests to contact the hotel by simply sending a message via WhatsApp using a dedicated mobile phone number (+971 55 561 2122). A member of the multi-lingual staff monitors the request and responds within 60 seconds, 24/7.

Oussama Chalak, General Manager, said: “In this day and age, personalisation plays an increasingly important role in the guests’ overall travel experience. “Just Ask” is a tool that we will use to communicate with our guests before, during and after their stay. WhatsApp is a facility that we are all familiar with. It is incredibly popular and appeals to all types of travellers including the digital generation of today or the millennials. Launching this platform is a logical step to ensuring our guests have the best possible experience in our hotel.”

By using “Just Ask”, the hotel can communicate directly with a guest before they arrive, during their stay or event after their stay. Guest can ask questions about the hotel before booking, arrange transport for arrival or inquire about other things that may not be available on the hotel’s website. While in-house, guests can send messages to request amenities and room service, learn about promotions, events and even assistance with checking out. Once the guests have checked out, the team can still send a message to the guest, thanking them for staying at the hotel and encourage them to book again and leave a review of their stay, if applicable.

Outside guests who want to reserve seats in any of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants; book a massage treatment at Jasmine Spa or inquire about prices can also use the WhatsApp service.

Feras Al Sadek, Marketing in Charge, added: “We are continuously looking at innovative ways to increase engagement between the guests and the hotel. Using WhatsApp is a great personal way to communicate with our guests because you can respond in real-time and send longer messages. This wonderful tool will enable our guests to immediately share their experiences and travel moments with friends and family group chats whenever they want. This digital strategy will definitely raise guest satisfaction which would translate to repeat bookings and new customers.”

Guests can reach the Grand Millennium Dubai using the “Just Ask” WhatsApp number at +971 55 561 2122.