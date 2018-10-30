Grand Millennium Dubai Offers Complimentary Access to Zero Gravity

The hotel is providing its guests with complimentary access to the beach and pool at Zero Gravity and its other facilities.

Guests of Grand Millennium Dubai, the 5-star property of Millennium Hotels & Resorts located in Barsha Heights, will now have access to Zero Gravity, one of the city’s most popular beach clubs.

The hotel is providing its guests with complimentary access to the beach and pool at Zero Gravity and its other facilities. Daily shuttle bus service will bring the guests to and from the beach club in the morning and afternoon.

A spectacular place to unwind and relax especially in this perfect weather, Zero Gravity offers guests myriad of activities. Experience its 39-m glass fronted infinity swimming pool which comes complete with incredible day beds and loungers. The private beach is where you can bask in the sun, lie back and look at the mesmerizing blue skies.

Guests of Grand Millennium Dubai will be provided with complimentary towels, loungers and sun beds and the use of its changing facilities. Large umbrellas are also available to provide shelter during the hottest hours of the day.

The restaurant at Zero Gravity offers a casual and contemporary setting, with a menu that welcomes young and adult diners. In the late afternoon, it is the ideal place to watch the sunset while nibbling on your favourite snack and sipping a refreshing beverage.

This exclusive beach, bar and restaurant is ideally located between the bustling areas of Al Sufouh and Jumeirah Beach Residence, within close proximity to Dubai Media City and Dubai Marina.

The shuttle service to the club is available for guests from Sunday to Thursday and leaves Grand Millennium Dubai at 10:30 am, 11:30 am and 2:15 pm while pick-up times from the club are from 11:45 am, 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm.

For more information about this service, please call +971 4 429 9999, or message the hotel via WhatsApp at +971 50 561 2122.