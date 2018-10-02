GU-Q Hosts First Undergraduate Research Fair

During the fair, the students were able to discuss with the faculty members how to conduct undergraduate research.

Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) recently organized its first Undergraduate Research Fair for its wide ranging community of students. The fair aligns with GU-Q’s mission to train students to rely on evidence to make arguments and conclusions about the world around them. In addition to their research in the classroom, students at GU-Q regularly conduct and contribute to cutting-edge research with assistance and support from faculty.

During the fair, the students were able to discuss with the faculty members how to conduct undergraduate research. They met with current and former GU-Q students involved in research projects such as Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP) and National Priorities Research Program (NPRP) grants. Students had the chance also to talk to representatives from various GU-Q departments, from finance, to research administration to academic affairs and office of academic support, which provided information on research opportunities, resources, research support, funding, and much more.

“We are convinced that undergraduate research offers numerous benefits: it leads to fantastic learning opportunities; it teaches problem solving and resilience; and it helps students to grow and get ready for graduate school and employment,” said Senior Assistant Dean for Research Support Dr. Kai-Henrik Barth. “We are committed to strengthening the culture of undergraduate research at GU-Q, because we care deeply about our students and their learning experiences. The research fair is one solid step in the right direction."

GU-Q faculty, staff, and students have unparallel access to research opportunities that include a diverse array of topics in the social sciences and humanities. Past and current research projects have included the study of Islamic bioethics, skills training for migrant workers, food security in Qatar, in addition to multiple UREP projects such as Urban Planning and Social Spaces in Doha, and Fostering Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Development in Qatar, among many others. Funding sources are available both within GU-Q and from outside funding bodies.