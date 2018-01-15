Gulf Automobiles Offers ‘Buy Now and Your Vat Is on Us’ Scheme for Its Renault Cars

The company also offers a 5-year/150,000 km warranty on its entire Renault product range.

Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) has launched recently a very attractive scheme offering all buyers the chance to buy a state of the art Renault now while GAA takes care of the Value Added Tax (VAT).

The campaign offers the opportunity to own any of Renault cars including the Duster SUV, the compact Symbol, the superb Renault Captur, the luxurious Koleos SUV, the amazing Talisman sedan and the stylish Megane sedan. The company also offers a 5-year/150,000 km warranty on its entire Renault product range.

According to Renault, this campaign follows a series of campaigns and special deals by the company to satisfy its customers by providing the best offers for acquiring a Renault car. It also confirms the great success and growing demand for Renault cars in the Saudi market, as they offer new models and a wide range of modern and innovative vehicles to suit all segments and meet the expectations of various customers in the Kingdom.

Recognized as the number one European brand in Saudi Arabia and awarded for exceptional customer satisfaction, Renault cars are characterized by contemporary and innovative features, stylish designs, powerful engines and most importantly, functionality for everyday use. It is also famous for the numerous benefits and unique after sales services GAA offers in the Kingdom to satisfy its customer needs and desires.

All Renault cars feature the ideal and perfect balance that combines attractive prices, high quality, and competitive advantages, in addition to the adoption of the highest safety standards. Renault vehicles are tested at Renault Middle East hub in the United Arab Emirates to conform to weather conditions in the Gulf region, which earned its customers trust and confidence and made them the perfect and favorite cars especially in the Saudi market.

For more information on Renault offers and the services provided by Gulf Advantage Automobiles, please visit any GAA showrooms across KSA or call 8002445050.

