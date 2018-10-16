Gulf Bank Announces Winners of the Al Danah Weekly Draw for the Week of 7 – 11 October 2018

Gulf Bank encourages customers to increase their chances of winning with Al Danah by depositing more into their Gulf Bank accounts using the new ePay (Self-Pay) service.

Gulf Bank held its Al Danah weekly draw on the 14th of October 2018 announcing the names of its winners for the week from the 7th till the 11th of October 2018, in which five winners will receive KD 1,000 each, every week.

The winners this week are:

Nawaf Mohammad Hammad Abu Jarwah

Amal Jamil Amine

Shaheerah Shamas Al Deen Salama

Abdullah Mashaan Tenan Alajmi

Hayat Safar Ali Safar

Gulf Bank Al Danah’s 1st quarterly draw for KD200,000 prize was held on 28 March, and the 2nd Al Danah quarterly draw, for the prize of KD250,000 was held on 27th June and the 3rd quarterly draw for the prize of KD500,000 was held on 26th September. The final Al Danah draw for 1 Million Kuwaiti Dinars will be held on 10th January 2019, where the Al Danah Millionaire will be announced.

Gulf Bank encourages customers to increase their chances of winning with Al Danah by depositing more into their Gulf Bank accounts using the new ePay (Self-Pay) service, which is available on Gulf Bank’s online and mobile banking services.

Al Danah offers a number of unique services to customers, including the Al Danah Deposit Only ATM card, which allows account holders to deposit money into their accounts at their convenience. Account holders can also calculate their daily, weekly and yearly chances of winning the draws through the ‘Al Danah Chances’ calculator available on the Gulf Bank website and app.

Gulf Bank’s Al Danah account is open to Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti residents of Kuwait. Customers require a minimum of KD200 to open an account and the same amount should be maintained for customers to be eligible for the upcoming Al Danah draws. If the customer’s account balance falls below KD200 at any given time, a KD2 fee will be charged to their account monthly until the minimum balance is met. Customers who open an account and/or deposit more will enter the daily draw within two days. To take part in the Al Danah 2018 upcoming quarterly and yearly draws, customers must meet the required hold period for each draw.

Customers can visit one of Gulf Bank’s 58 branches, transfer online, place queries through the official Gulf Bank WhatsApp service on 65805805 or call the customer contact center on 1805805 for assistance and guidance. Customers can also log on to www.e-gulfbank.com/aldanahwinners to find out more about Al Danah and its winners.