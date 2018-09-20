Gulf Centre for Aviation Studies Hosts Development Course for Students

Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to ensuring the development of our employees.

The Gulf Centre for Aviation Studies (GCAS) has hosted 25 students for two sessions titled ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens’, as part of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to social responsibility, employee engagement and the development of the next generation of Emirati leaders.

Consisting of 12 boys and 13 girls, all students attending were sons and daughters of Abu Dhabi Airports’ staff. The initiative provided a framework for enhanced employee engagement and work-life balance, giving staff an opportunity to involve family members in Abu Dhabi Airports’ training activities.

Delivered by a GCAS in-house instructor who is certified by Franklin Covey, the course saw the young students take part in a range of exercises and workshops that provide principles around proactivity and prioritizing, among others.

Sultan Al Mansouri, General Manager of the Gulf Centre for Aviation Studies, said: “We are highly encouraged by the level of participation from the 25 students we hosted here today. All of them brought an exceptional level of interest, inquisitiveness and energy, demonstrating the significant potential present throughout the upcoming generation.”

“Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to ensuring the development of our employees. This initiative represents an extension of our obligation to staff and their families, and comes as a manifestation of our responsibilities towards broader society,” he added.