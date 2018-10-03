Gulf Craft Continues Its Highly Successful Voyage After an Impressive Participation at Monaco Yacht Show

Gulf Craft is a major global manufacturer of fiberglass yachts and boats. one of only a few boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce a range of marine craft from 20ft roundabouts up to 135ft superyachts. Founded in The United Arab Emirates in 1982, Gulf Craft has a 100% track record for delivery over three decades.
With an annual production capacity of about 500 craft, Gulf Craft is the Middle East’s and Asia’s leading fiberglass boat and yacht manufacturer and currently exports over 70% of its production to 40 countries through the Majesty Yachts, Oryx and Silvercraft brands. In addition, Gulf Craft has the capability to provide global advisory and assistance on all aspects of boat ownership, from design to mooring, registration, operation, maintenance and trade-in.Less...
Contact Information:
P.O. Box 666
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street,
Ajman,
United Arab Emirates