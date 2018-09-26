Gulf Craft Majesty Superyachts Arrive at Port Hercules for the Monaco Yacht Show 2018

The Majesty 175 is currently under construction and is planned to be launched by Q2 2019.

The 2 Majesty Superyachts built by Gulf Craft, Majesty 125 M/Y AltaVita and Majesty 100 M/Y Svetlana, arrive at Port Hercules, Monaco ahead of their display in the Monaco Yacht Show 2018.

Gulf Craft, the Emirates based shipyard, has been an avid participant in this premier yachting event for years and has previously exhibited award-winning superyachts like the Majesty 155, Majesty 135 and Majesty 110. During the earlier editions of the show, Gulf Craft has made some significant global announcements including its entry into the world of megayachts with Majesty 200 and Majesty 175.

The Majesty 175 is currently under construction and is planned to be launched by Q2 2019 and will be the world’s first GRP megayacht above 500GT fully compliant with MCA LY3 code. Gulf Craft will be exhibiting at the Monaco Yacht Show on berths C21 and C22 from September 26-29, 2018.