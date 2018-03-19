Happiness Champions From Various Government Entities Join Smart Dubai’s 'Happiness Tour'

The event coincides with the International Day of Happiness and is part of Smart Dubai’s contribution to the Year of Zayed initiative.

Smart Dubai is organising a tour with Happiness Champions from 42 different Government entities to mark the International Day of Happiness, which is observed on March 20 of every year.

The “Happiness Tour” is also part of Smart Dubai’s contribution to the Year of Zayed initiative, which seeks to promote the values and ethics of the UAE’s Founding Father His Highness the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who called for spreading happiness among all segments of society. The Tour targeted visitors, youth, and even inmates of penal institutions, organising events for each category.

Her Excellency Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office (SDO), said: “Happiness and positivity are basic tenets of government operations in the UAE. This approach is based on the legacy, principles, and values of our Founding Father H.H. the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as on the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, who said that all government policies, programmes and services must seek, first and foremost, to establish a positive and happy society.”

“We, at Smart Dubai, closely align all our strategies and initiatives with the orientations of our wise leadership,” Dr Aisha added. “We have made the happiness of UAE society one of our main objectives, and have developed the necessary tools to carry out this goal. The most notable of these tools is the Happiness Index, which is the first initiative of its kind in the world. The Index draws a clear map that showcases happiness levels across various parts of Dubai. Additionally, the Happiness Champions initiative and its related events are all part of our integrated system to spread happiness among all segments of society.”

The Happiness Tour kicked off at the Dubai Design District (d3), heading to the Dubai Early Childhood Development Centre, where the Happiness Champions and the children sowed various types of plants. The team then headed to Dar al Marefa Private School in Dubai to interact with students from the elementary and middle-school levels, and to distribute gifts and books on happiness, in addition to introducing the students to the projects and efforts that government entities are carrying out in order to spread happiness and build a better future for society.

The Tour also included a visit to Al Awir Central Jail, where the Happiness Champions entertained the inmates’ children. The champions also helped release five inmates who were imprisoned for financial reasons by settling all their debts. The Tour then moved on to the Dubai Municipality Labour Accommodation at Warsan, where gifts were distributed to the labourers, including phone cards connecting them with their families and loved ones.

This was followed by a visit to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), where the delegation was introduced to the Authority’s state-of-the-art sustainable services that led to DEWA winning the top spot in the Happiness Index 2017.

The Tour moved on to Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3 – Arrivals, where the Happiness Champions greeted visitors and offered them presents, such as Etihad Museum and Dubai Parks that will help them familiarise with key tourist areas and destinations in Dubai, in addition to Nol Cards to facilitate their transportation within the city.

The Happiness Champions concluded their tour at the Eighth Sikka Art Fair, which is the most prominent art event in Dubai, taking place from March 16-27 at the Al Fahidi historic district, before heading back to the Happiness Journey’s location at the Dubai Design District.