Hatta Goes Solar

Hatta now has its first solar powered villa connected to the grid.

The Hatta solar project consists of 640 solar powered villas, supporting the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. As part of the Shams Dubai initiative, the project enables building owners to install solar panels on their rooftops to generate electricity from solar power. Implemented by Etihad ESCO, it is the largest residential rooftop solar PV project in the region.

Dubai Carbon has been commissioned by Etihad ESCO to procure, construct, operate and provide maintenance and installation of solar photovoltaic systems for 430 villas in Hatta. Dubai Carbon is replicating its innovative approach through Safaqat, an initiative that aims at enabling UAE home owners and tenants in their transition to solar energy, by offering financing schemes allowing residential solar hopefuls to stay cash flow positive throughout their solar energy journey.

“The grid-connected solar project in Hatta will provide energy savings to Hatta residents, as well as support the development of renewable energy in the region. Several factors are driving solar's ever-increasing adoption, from improved technologies and falling installation costs to endorsement from government. Through Safaqat, we make it even easier and accessible for home owners and tenants to embrace solar energy.” said Ivano Iannelli, CEO of Dubai Carbon.

“Hatta’s first solar connection is an important milestone. We value the concrete steps taken towards the implementation of solar power in Hatta and extend our gratitude to Dubai Carbon for their continued efforts towards enhancing the use of solar energy in the region,” said Eng. Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad ESCO.

“The grid-connected solar project is in line with the Demand Side Energy Management Strategy which seeks to reduce energy and water demand by 30 per cent by 2030, driving the country towards its goal of sustainable development and making Dubai one of the most sustainable cities in the region,” added Eng. Ali Al Jassim.

With rooftop solar panels connected to the grid, any excess electricity produced is fed back into the grid which can then be used when required. This will not only benefit villa owners in Hatta, but also improve energy demand management for adaptation to climate change and set a trend for home owners to go solar.