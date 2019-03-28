High Demand for Freehold at Dubai Property Festival

A key highlight of the show is Dubai Police’s participation at the event

Several major deals were closed by the key participating players in the first two days of Dubai Property Festival (DPF), including Danube, Azizi Developments, Tiger Properties, Ajmal Makan - Sharjah Waterfront City, and GJ Real Estate in Ajman.

One of the key highlights of the show this year is Dubai Police’s participation. A spokesperson from the organisation stated that participating at the show reinforces the UAE’s safe and secure investment landscape.

With special discounted prices, low down payments, the lowest interest rates, and free property insurance, DPF, in partnership with the International Property Show (IPS), runs until 28th March at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Ajman is undergoing a boom in real estate, with freehold properties witnessing a surge; the government has introduced several initiatives, boosting the growth of the sector. In the past two to three years, we witnessed a 35% increase in bookings, end users being the primary customers. Our main objective in participating at this show is to promote two of our newly launched properties, Oasis and Concord Tower, that are developed and ready for occupancy,” said Mr Mudassir Ali, Property Consultant at GJ Real Estate.

A series of Investment Destination Forums were among the key highlights of the second day. The Investment Destination Forum was the biggest gathering of market leaders, policy makers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics, and experts who showcased strategies on attracting investments to the real estate sector. The Investment Destination Forum held on the second day featured the real estate ecosystems of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco. A plenary session on the importance of the legal and commercial considerations in the real estate investment process also took place on the second day.

“DPF is one of the biggest real estate platforms in the UAE, and we are pleased to be participating at the show once again. The platform not only provides us with a good indication of the market and its trends but also helps us connect with potential customers. ‘Ajmal Makan – Sharjah Waterfront City’ is a monumental project whose infrastructure alone we spent around AED 3.2 billion on. The show has been a strategic platform in the past, and in the current edition, we aim to offer our potential investors and end users from the UAE, the GCC, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe some attractive deals,” said Sultan Abu Shakrah, CEO of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Developments.

This year’s Dubai Property Festival welcomed visitors from several countries, with the UAE, India, Egypt, the USA, Philippines, Lebanon, the UK, Pakistan, KSA, Jordan, Russia, Mauritius and China topping visitor numbers. The most prominent regions for investments include the Middle East, EU countries, CIS countries, Asia, and North America.