His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum Visits du’s Stand on Day One of Cabsat 2018

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktom visit du's stand on Day One of CABSAT 2018

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Director General, Dubai Information Department visited du’s stand at CABSAT 2018 (#ZB2-A70) today. His Highness was received by Ahmed Al Muhaideb, Vice President, Broadcasting and IPTV Service Operations, and other representatives of the company’s senior management, who briefed him on how du is empowering its customers in the UAE with the latest in broadcasting technology.His Highness was also taken on a dynamic VR experience of du’s broadcast and media services at the telco’s stand.

During the event, the telco is demonstrating its managed broadcast and media services, and its integrated suite of satellite, fibre networks, media asset management and over-the-top (OTT) solutions for high quality management and distribution of content. The provision of such services is enabled by du’s two world class Teleport in Dubai, for which it was lauded with a Tier 3 certification under the World Teleport Association’s (WTA) Teleport Certification Program, the only teleport in the Middle East region to receive this prestigious certification.