Honeywell Opens Kuwait’s First In-Country Manufacturing and Testing Center for Advanced Oil and Gas Technologies

A new facility opened today by Honeywell (NYSE:HON) has become Kuwait’s first certified in-country manufacturing, integration and testing center for advanced automation technologies.

The Honeywell Customer Solutions Center, located in Mina Abdullah in southern Kuwait, was officially inaugurated by Honeywell Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Deputy Chairman and CEO Hashem Hashem.

Honeywell is the first company to build ‘Made in Kuwait’ solutions to power digital transformation across the country’s growing oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. The center enables product assembly and customer testing and acceptance to be consolidated under one roof, making it easier and faster for customers to deploy new technologies

Aligned to the key goals of New Kuwait Vision 2035 and KPC Vision 2040, Honeywell’s new center will help transform Kuwait into a world-leading manufacturer in the downstream oil and gas industry.

“Honeywell is a committed supporter of Kuwait’s vision to boost energy production, introduce new technologies, develop human capital, and grow key industrial sectors,” Adamczyk said. “We have a very long history in the country and are proud to be the first to build and test systems locally for our customers as they focus on advancing their downstream industries. This localization initiative enables us to work more closely with our partners in Kuwait to promote the benefits of digital transformation.”

“Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is focused on maximizing the country’s energy resources, and leveraging the latest technology and know-how to optimize operations and achieve greater cost efficiencies in line with our KPC Vision 2040,” Hashem said. “Working with premier partners like Honeywell enables us to enhance our capabilities and develop human capital, which will help ensure we are well placed to meet the growing and constantly evolving demands of global energy markets.”

The new Honeywell facility can assemble distributed control system (DCS) platforms and operator consoles for small- to medium-size automation projects. Thecenter also customizes industrial software and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and designs and assembles fire alarm panels, auxiliary consoles, power distribution panels and other cabinet systems.

Last year, Honeywell opened a Customer Experience Center at its offices in Mina Abdullah to give local customers a deeper understanding of Honeywell’s integrated software and hardware solutions for oil and gas facilities and refineries. Prior to that, the Company launched the Honeywell Automation College, which delivers global training capabilities locally through more than 300 courses specifically designed to address the requirements of Kuwait’s power and water, oil and gas, and automation industries.

Present at this week’s Customer Solutions Center opening was Emad Sultan, CEO, Kuwait Oil Company, Waleed Al Bader, CEO, Kuwait National Petroleum Company and Hatem Al Awadhi, Acting CEO, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company. Representing Honeywell were Rajeev Gautam, president and CEO, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies; Anne T. Madden, senior vice president and general counsel, Honeywell; Greg Lewis, Honeywell’s senior vice president and chief financial officer; and George Bou Mitri, Honeywell’s president of Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon; Jim Moshi, regional general manager Middle East, Honeywell UOP and Rachad Abdullah, chief operating officer, Honeywell Kuwait.

Honeywell has a long history of supporting Kuwait’s energy industries through leading-edge technologies, efficient business solutions, local training, and research and development initiatives. Over the last 50 years, the Company has delivered more than 2,300 projects for more than 165 customers in Kuwait and is involved in supporting the development of several of the country’s hospitals, airports, hotels and education institutes.