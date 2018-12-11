Honor 10 Lite to Redefine Industry Standards for Smartphones for UAE & KSA Millennials

The successor to the Honor 9 Lite, the Honor 10 Lite will bring together the best of today’s technology and set a new standard for smartphone design.

Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, has officially announced that it will be launching its latest flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite, in the Middle East. Packed with powerful hardware at an unbelievable price, the Honor 10 Lite, is set to take the lead over its competitors.

The successor to the Honor 9 Lite, the Honor 10 Lite will bring together the best of today’s technology and set a new standard for smartphone design. Housing hardware seen on flagship devices, packed into a meticulously sleek body, the Honor 10 Lite is the amalgamation of stylish design and superior engineering prowess.

Built into a vibrant body with gradient hues, the Honor 10 Lite does not disappoint. With a bezel-less display, the Honor 10 Lite’s forward-thinking design is complemented with high-end features and an AI system that is second to none.

Chris Sun Baigong, President of Honor Middle East and Africa comments: “The Middle East has always been a very welcoming market for Honor and we are delighted to be launching our latest device, the Honor 10 Lite, in the region in the coming weeks. The Middle East is no stranger to a smartphone launch, but we are sure that the excellent price point and flagship features, will easily help us to stand out from the crowd.”

The Honor 10 Lite will be launching in the UAE and KSA in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to hear first about the launch and its specifications and new features.