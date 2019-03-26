Huawei’s Saudi Ecosystem Partner Summit Drives Conversation on KSA’s Digital Future

During the event

Huawei, as a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, drove forward the conversation on Saudi Arabia’s digital future at the Huawei Saudi Ecosystem Partner Summit 2019, held yesterday.

Hosted at the Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, the summit brought together more than 400 delegates from across Huawei’s partner and distributor network to share their success stories and explore opportunities to advance the nation’s digital ecosystem through Huawei’s solutions. The summit focused on the need for organizations and businesses to embrace digital platforms that are not only open, agile and secure, but also capitalize on the transformative powers of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Attendees explored the most effective strategies towards this aim – strategies that will ultimately contribute to the ambitions outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan. Huawei sees AI and digitization as strategic pillars of Vision 2030, as reflected in the portfolio of current and upcoming products and solutions the brand discussed at length during the summit.

Among them, Huawei explored its revolutionary new Wi-Fi 6 product, designed to transform the way enterprises deliver applications on modern Wi-Fi networks with four times the speed of Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 6 provides ultra-high bandwidth to support 4K ultra-HD video conferencing, ultra-high concurrency for a more stable connection, and ultra-low latency to deliver content instantly. The leading ICT solution provider also explored its all-flash storage system portfolio for summit attendees, explaining how the system can better support mission-critical services. OceanStor Dorado V3, Huawei’s latest system iteration, delivers data at faster speeds than competing products, maximizing the benefits gained from data analytics to improve overall business performance.

When combined, these technologies and those among Huawei’s broader solutions portfolio support the company’s aim to build a fully connected, intelligent world where businesses and communities are empowered to perform at a higher level. Huawei is also committed to nurturing the digital talent of the rising generation; in line with this aim, the company used the event as an opportunity to award outstanding engineers its globally-recognized ICT certificate.

David Shi, General Manager of Huawei Saudi Enterprise Business said: “As an innovative ICT solutions provider, Huawei is proud to contribute in establishing a healthy ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. We are working hand in hand with our partners to build a fully connected, intelligent Kingdom and support the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision. This has been a hugely rewarding Partner Summit for everyone involved because in just one day, we’ve heard of so many transformative ideas being shared between attendees. Most importantly, everyone in the room has the power to turn these ideas into positive action, and as their trusted ICT provider, Huawei stands ready to support them.”

During the Keynotes speech, Dr. Claude E Wells, Managing Director of Saudi Media System, Huawei partner, shared experiences of the challenges they had been facing in business, cooperation with Huawei and his understanding of Huawei capabilities and partnership value. He ended his speech with, “To Huawei, You make SMS want to be a better company.”

Huawei also used the summit to promote its solid-state drive (SSD) sales offer for attendees, which provides SSDs at the same price as 10K SAS hard disk drives of the same capacity. Other technologies in the spotlight included Huawei’s advanced new AI camera for greater campus security, while the impact of the company’s Saudi channel policy on expanding its solutions to reach more users was another summit highlight. Supporting Huawei’s strategy to share its success with channel partners, the ICT leader also used the summit to present its best sales and pre-sales awards to sales partners.