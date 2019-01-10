HUAWEI: Cool Photography Features That Cater to Our Day and Age Social Media Needs

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro-Raykoo-Shanghai-CHINA-Ultra wide angle

As time progresses we change our habits of how we do things. Decades or even hundreds of years ago, people knew about their ancestors and older generations through books and storytelling – or relaying their own unique version of events to others. They either saw events and occasions with their bare eyes or they simply missed out on them.

Fast forward to our day and age our storytelling ways have dramatically changed. We still keep photo albums and read diaries to learn of the lives of our grandparents or those of our parents, but we tend to rely heavily on digital content – videos, images and texts. The unprecedented surge in popularity of photo- and video-based social media platforms has transfixed us and made it necessary to capture all moments from the vivid to the more boring ones.

Smartphone manufactures, such as Huawei, understand users’ needs to have phones with high-end cameras that can capture the most expansive to the tiniest aspects of their lives. Launched in 2018, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is one of the phones that are able to meet today users’ digital content demands and aspirations.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’ matrix camera arrangement is composed of three cameras - 40MP, 20MP and 8MP – and an aperture of up to f/1.8. This provides users with greater creative freedom as they can capture not only wider, but also shoot from angles that were previously not feasible.

World’s First Leica Ultra-Wide Angle Lens

For the latest iteration of the 40MP Leica Triple Camera, Huawei incorporates a 20MP Leica Ultra-Wide Angle Lens to bring a wider perspective to users. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and a three dimensional effect. It’s easy to capture ultra-wide angle images—users need to zoom out to capture beautiful landscapes, portraits or group photos with the new perspective.

Industry-Leading Macro Photography Support

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’s Leica Ultra-Wide Angle Lens has a wide aperture that allows users to land a focus on objects closer to the lens without requiring more work done by the motor.

In Super Macro mode, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro lets users capture objects that are as close as 2.5cm from the lens - exceeding even the capability of the human eye, letting users to enjoy photography with a handy smartphone.

Long exposure photography

The long exposure photography capacity enables the camera to create sharper and more vivid images, perfect for capturing glittering stars in the sky, light trails and waterfalls. Even in the absence of ambient light, the long exposure and high light sensitivity make it possible for users to shoot high quality photos that capture intricate details.

AI Color

The AI computing powered by Dual-NPU Kirin 980 and GPU Turbo rendering together enable the smartphone to separate subjects and background in a video in real time and leave a specific color to the subject. By learning from a massive quantity of photos featuring human subjects, the AI Color function can track the human subjects across video frames and accurately separate them from the background in real time, and then desaturate the background. Compared to other similar features on the market, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro delivers much better speed and accuracy in color isolation. Thanks to the Dual-NPU, AI Color can recognize and separate multiple subjects from the background simultaneously.

Cinematic aspect ratio

At the same time, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro supports video capture with 2560x1080 high resolution and in ultra-wide 21:9 ratio. Compared to the conventional 16:9 ratio, the 21:9 ratio can make videos look more “cinematic”. The AI-powered HDR and Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens also add spaciousness to the video clips and can greatly improve image quality.

AI Spotlight Reel

Another interesting video feature on the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is Spotlight Reel. Accessible from the Gallery app, it scans through the library for a subject of a user’s choice and generates a montage of that person. Not only can it combine multiple clips together, it does so while eliminating unneeded footage – the only input required from the user is to pick whom they want to feature.

Capturing photos and videos has never been made easier like nowadays; enthusiasts need not worry about carrying a DSRL camera around and about. Whether they want to shoot an expansive building, or a tiny object, or even take sharp and vivid images underwater, phones the likes of HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro are able to perform the job.