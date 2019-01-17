Huawei to demonstrate groundbreaking AI-driven safe city solutions at Intersec 2019

Walid Gomaa Vice President Data Centre and Cloud Solutions Middle East Enterprise Business Group

At Intersec 2019, Huawei will introduce its latest cutting-edge Safe City solutions & CCTV, which are aimed at enhancing public safety innovation in the region. As the headline sponsor and Exclusive Artificial Intelligence Partner of Intersec 2019, Huawei will use the event as a platform to demonstrate its AI-driven portfolio and announce new partnerships with leading ICT players at Stand S1-I26, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Center from January 20th to 22nd.

Huawei’s video cloud solutions include its AI-enabled Ultra HD 4K & Software Defined Cameras with matrix intelligence and video cloud platform for video and image management, analysis and search. They also include Huawei’s CCTV solution, which boasts a resilient and reliable Storage with Multiple Access Network along with High Efficient UPS, making this cutting-edge solution invincible. Huawei’s innovative portfolio uses advanced facial recognition, full body and vehicle structuring applications to bring solid values to CCTV customers, making cities safer on an easy to manage Cloud Analysis Platform.

At the event, Huawei experts and their partners will also conduct a series of workshop and a panel discussion on how organizations can leverage the latest video cloud and intelligent video surveillance technologies to keep cities safe. The workshop will explain how each function is simplifying the process of prevention and investigation of crimes.

The construction of Safe Cities requires a comprehensive protection system, which can sense behaviors that threaten public safety in real time, record the entire process of an incident, and generate alarms in a timely manner. All these help to deter criminals before an incident, assist emergency response during an incident, and provide clues for solving cases after an incident.

At present, traditional video surveillance systems face many problems, such as low image definition,multiple cameras for more than one functionality difficult video backhaul and locating, and easy information leakage. In addition, accelerated urbanization has set higher requirements for video transmission and storage as well as platform compatibility. Huawei’s solutions address these challenges by leveraging cloud-based architecture, flexible service management, matrix intelligence, efficient video-based practice, and agility and openness, enabling industry applications.

Walid Gomaa Vice President Data Centre and Cloud Solutions Middle East Enterprise Business Group said, “Our sponsorship of Intersec 2019 falls in line with our mission to support the national visions and agendas of regional governments in building diversified, knowledge-based economies, and safe communities. Almost every day, we see new threats emerge which affect the safety and security of residents. Accelerating technological development and global urbanization have caused governments worldwide to incorporate Safe City into their national strategies. We hope that at our display at this prestigious event and the connections with other ICT leaders we forge there will help us build a public safety ecosystem that will help create a better, and more secure, Middle East.”